Remmesa Brings Cheer with 'Lo Bonito de Dar' Contest

Just in time for the holidays, Remmesa looks to bring cheer to consumers who can send their loved ones money and have a chance to win one of several prizes. Lo Bonito de Dar is more than just a campaign name; it is a mantra for the business. Twenty-five percent of their profit is dedicated to charitable purposes and giving back to the communities that they serve.

"What sets us apart from other money transfer services is our philanthropic work in Latin America and our desire to give back with promotions like this," said Remmesa CEO Roger Chinchilla. "We want to ensure the communities we serve and who are so invaluable to our success are aware of our services and promotions."

Consumers who download the Remmesa app from LoBonitoDeDar.com between now and January 15, 2021 will have a chance to win the grand prize trip for four (4) to Latin America inclusive of airfare and hotel. Two lucky winners will receive a virtual Meet and Greet with reggaeton star Sech, who will also help promote the campaign. Prizes also include Remmesa gift cards to be used towards future transaction fees.

Winners will be determined within two weeks of the end of the promotion period via random selection and will be notified via the contact information provided on their entry form. Only one entry allowed per app download. Contest details, official rules and how to enter can be found at http://www.LoBonitoDeDar.com/.

Once they've downloaded the app, consumers can conveniently make person-to-person international money transfers from the United States. App benefits include:

Competitive rates saving up to 75% in transfer fees when sending money.

With advanced technology, money transfers are 100% protected from start to finish.

Send money home within minutes and ensure it arrives exactly as promised.

Easy to navigate the app, so you know you're sending money correctly.

Money transfers to Latin American countries: Colombia , Mexico , Dominican Republic , El Salvador , Guatemala , and Honduras and to parts of Asia .

For information on how to make money transfers, visit www.remmesa.com.

ABOUT THE LO BONITO DE DAR SWEEPSTAKES

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends 1/15/2021. Restrictions apply. Visit http://www.LoBonitoDeDar.com/ for official rules and complete details.

ABOUT REMMESA

Remmesa is a remittance company based in New Jersey. Money transmission services are provided exclusively by Pangea USA, LLC, which is a money transmitter licensed and registered under applicable state and federal laws. Remmesa does not offer money transmission or banking services in the United States. For more information visit Remmesa.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Remmesa

