Remmie Health Awarded NIH SBIR Phase 2 Grant for AI Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Diagnostic Assistance Platform

SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remmie Health has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 grant to develop and commercialize Remmie.ai, an AI-based diagnostic assistance engine for supporting clinicians to accurately identify ENT diseases. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) , a member of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), plans to provide nearly $3 million in support, subject to the availability of funds.

According to Jane Zhang, PhD/MBA, Remmie's CEO and President, "This NIH SBIR Phase 2 grant is a milestone in AI healthcare, enabling more accurate and efficient diagnostic assistance tools for ENT conditions, addressing the $40 billion global market for accurate ENT diagnosis. This will ultimately help increase access, reduce costs, and enhance confidence in diagnosis and referral care for patients worldwide."

ENT diagnosis depends upon in-person clinic visits and visual examination by medical providers, at great inconvenience to patients and caregivers and a significant cost to the healthcare system, estimated at $4 billion per year.

The grant encompasses clinical research with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago , one of the top children's hospitals in the nation. Led by Dr. Juan Espinoza, the study team will include key members of the Medical Device Clinical Trials Unit for The Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) , an FDA-funded pediatric device accelerator centered at Lurie Children's, the Division of Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, and the Smith Child Health Catalyst, a research service core at the intersection of pediatric research and child health.

"Remmie.ai's preliminary data are compelling, and we are confident in our ability to explore its clinical applications and develop this innovative technology for pediatric care," says Juan Espinoza, MD, Chief Research Informatics Officer of Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Lurie Children's, and CTIP Director.

This award builds on last year's SBIR Phase 1 success, where Remmie.ai achieved high accuracy in recognizing both binary and multi-class ear conditions and deployed for usability feedback.

The two-year Phase 2 will advance Remmie.ai's development and integration into clinical practice. The outcomes will deliver accurate ENT diagnosis assistance through real-world testing and lead towards FDA designation as a Software as Medical Device (SaMD).

For more information about Remmie, visit https://remmiehealth.com/remmie-ai . For investment and healthcare partnerships, click here to contact Remmie Health CEO, Jane Zhang.

About Remmie:

Remmie helps families play a more active role in their health from the convenience of home by bringing connected ENT examinations into their hands to share with a doctor online. Remmie uses technology to target the most common reason Americans go to the doctor's office, ear, nose, throat, and common upper respiratory conditions. The Remmie solution suite includes a digital otoscope kit, APIs to link with telehealth and e-health provider platforms, and a pipeline ML/AI diagnosis assistance engine, Remmie.ai.

The research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number 1R43DC020868 and 2R44DC020868-02. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

