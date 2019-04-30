Remodeling A Heritage Brand: Marvin Introduces New Name, Logo And Product Collections

WARROAD, Minn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin Windows and Doors has been known for a spirit of innovation and commitment to people – whether it's customers, employees, neighbors or partners – for more than 100 years. Now the company is evolving to imagine and create better ways of living. New changes that reflect this evolution include uniting the brand with the Integrity Windows and Doors brand to be known simply as Marvin. Additionally, the company has reorganized its product portfolio and developed several internal initiatives to support continued product introductions that are truly customer-centric.

"As people's expectations of home change, we must also grow and evolve to bring beauty into the everyday while striving to simplify and enhance people's lives," said Paul Marvin, CEO of Marvin. "The changes we're sharing today are exciting, including a new brand identity, but they're a remodel. The foundation of our company – the people, exceptional quality and beautiful design of our products – all remain intact and stronger than ever."

Reintroducing Marvin

The Marvin brand now represents all fenestration products previously known as Marvin Windows and Doors and Integrity Windows and Doors, with both of those brand logos now retired.

The new single, refreshed Marvin brand logo includes a bold font and an updated yellow rose that is modern yet still recognizable. It reflects Marvin's progressive, design-forward future and the company's heritage of optimism and hospitality.

The yellow rose was first used by Marvin in 1968 and is an instantly identifiable icon for the company. It was introduced to represent products "built for Northern winters and Southern hospitality," supported by the idea that a rose can't flourish indoors without the ideal environment that windows and doors provide. It is also said to have been the favorite flower of Margaret Marvin, whose husband Bill Marvin is credited with evolving the company's focus from lumber to windows and doors.

Refreshed product collections

Three product collections now organize Marvin's window and door products to help customers find the right solutions for their projects, making it easy to create beautiful homes that deliver on every customer's unique needs.

Signature Collection: Design and category-leading innovation

As Marvin's most aspirational product line, the Signature Collection features the broadest range of product types, styles, configurations and design options. Ideal for creating exceptional spaces in which every detail is thoughtfully considered, the collection includes the products previously known as Marvin Contemporary Studio and also includes what will continued to be known as the Marvin Ultimate and Marvin Modern lines.

Elevate Collection: Beautiful design, superior strength

A resourceful option, the Elevate Collection offers a balance of creativity, vision and reality, hitting a sweet spot between differentiated, highly valued features and price. The curated collection includes products previously known as Integrity Wood-Ultrex.

Essential Collection: Streamlined, versatile and maintenance-free

For those who wish to reduce complexity without sacrificing quality, the Essential Collection offers accessible design with a simplified approach. Featuring clean lines and simple profiles, the Essential Collection offers versatile style solutions with superior strength and durability. The collection includes products previously known as Integrity All-Ultrex.

Sharing a vision of possibility

Marvin has always been known for creating windows and doors that make a home feel comfortable and secure, but the way people live is changing and so are their expectations of their home.

"The average person spends 90 percent of their time indoors, making it more important than ever to consider the role windows and doors play in people's lives, their connection to the outdoors and their well-being," said Paul Marvin.

The company is committed to a number of internal initiatives that put people at the center – to understand what people need, how they live and then in turn, bring forward new solutions to help them live happier, healthier lives. One such initiative is the in-house Marvin Design Lab, developed to reshape the company's approach to innovation with human-centered design at the core. Extensive research and work was also done internally to define the company's purpose and values and to engage all employees who make this vision a reality.

"The heart of Marvin has always been one of possibility, of designing for people," said Paul Marvin. "A single brand expands on this possibility and allows us to use our expertise to make a positive impact on our customers' lives for years to come. The look and feel of the brand and collections may be changing, but the core of who we are – intentional, committed and caring – remains the same."

About Marvin

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 5,500 employees across 15 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

SOURCE Marvin

Related Links

https://www.marvin.com

