Remodelista and Gardenista Commence 5th Annual Considered Design Awards Contest

In conjunction with launching The Organized Home website earlier this year, Remodelista has added a new category for Best Kitchen Organization Project. The new category, which is looking for simple stylish storage ideas that create a purposeful and orderly kitchen space, is open to both amateurs and professionals, alike. A panel of judges will pick the finalists in all categories, and the winners will be voted on by Remodelista and Gardenista's loyal readers.

"Every year the submissions from our readers who are DIYers as well as professionals seem to get better and better, pushing the boundaries beyond what we could ever expect," said Julie Carlson, Remodelista editor-in-chief. "Heading into our fifth year of the Considered Design Awards, we have decided to add a new category for Best Kitchen Organization Project. We can't wait to see what that brings to the table."

Between now and 12 a.m. PDT on June 22, design enthusiasts and professionals in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec), are encouraged to submit their own interior or outdoor design projects in categories that span the entire home and garden. To participate, readers can submit up to 10 photos per project and a description of their work.

After the submission period closes, five guest judges – Stephen Alesch, co-founder of Roman & Williams; Jenni Kayne, fashion designer and founder of Rip & Tan; Brook Klausing, landscape designer; Wiebke Liu, founder of Blisshaus; and Erica Tanov, textile designer and store owner – will select finalists for each category detailed below. The winners will be voted on by Remodelista and Gardenista's loyal readers. The winners with the most votes will receive industry recognition as well as a $500 gift card from Schoolhouse toward any of their products. Winners within the Professional category will also receive automatic entry into the websites' architect/designer directory of recommended professionals. Info about previous winners can be found at Remodelista Considered Design Awards - All Years.

Remodelista Award Categories include:

Amateur:

Best Bath

Best Kitchen

Best Living/Dining

Professional:

Best Bath

Best Kitchen

Best Living/Dining

Open to All:

Best Kitchen Organization Project

Gardenista Award Categories include:

Amateur:

Best Garden

Professional:

Best Landscape

Open to All:

Best Outdoor Living Space

Best Hardscape

Best Curb Appeal

Best Edible Garden

Eligible Participants

Amateur and professional home and garden design enthusiasts in the U.S and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Submission Deadline

12 a.m. PDT on June 22, 2018

For more information and the Official Rules for the promotion, please visit: https://www.remodelista.com/remodelista-considered-design-awards-2018.

About Remodelista

San Francisco/NYC-based Remodelista.com is the go-to home design and renovation blog for professionals and design enthusiasts. It is owned by Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA]; [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] and operator of realtor.com. Launched in 2007, Remodelista guides readers through the home design and renovation process based on the philosophy that everything in your home is worthy of careful consideration. Remodelista has won numerous online home design awards, and also been recognized as a leading resource for home furnishing and design ideas by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Martha Stewart Living, Elle Décor, Real Simple, Dwell and Sunset magazines.

