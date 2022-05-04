Remoov, a Tech-Enabled Decluttering and Reselling Service, to Mobilize Donations for Afghan Refugees and Those Fleeing Violence in Ukraine with Welcome.US

MIAMI , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remoov, a San Francisco-based tech-enabled decluttering and reselling service, wants to give back by allowing its clients to donate directly to Ukrainian refugees resettling in the United States. Remoov is working with Welcome.US , a national initiative to engage and mobilize all Americans to welcome and support refugees, beginning with individuals and families who evacuated from Afghanistan and have expanded to those fleeing the violence in Ukraine.

In partnership with resettlement agencies, community leaders, nonprofits, businesses, faith-based organizations, veterans organizations, universities, governors and mayors, and many others, Welcome.US provides a single point of entry for Americans who want to get involved and support people settling into new homes in the United States. Clients of Remoov will be able to play a role in helping more than 75,000 Afghans and 100,000 anticipating Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and leave their belongings behind.

Remoov will join the Welcome Exchange and Employment Exchange through Welcome.US. The Welcome Exchange is an online portal for matching businesses that are willing and able to offer support and resources with the specific local needs of nonprofits and resettlement organizations that serve Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers in communities across the country. Remoov will also participate in the Employment Exchange across the three cities they service. The Employment Exchange is a portal that will connect Afghan and Ukrainian refugees resettling in the United States with companies and skills-based job opportunities as they resettle in new communities in the United States. Through the Welcome Employment Exchange, resettlement agencies and refugees will be able to find open positions at a variety of levels and be connected to company job boards where they can apply for jobs that best match their skills.

To help Ukrainian refugees soon arriving to the United States, clients of Remoov can opt to donate their goods and earmark specific items in the cities that Remoov services. With its recent expansion to Miami, South Florida residents will get multiple benefits, like a top-of-the-line decluttering service right at their fingertips and tax benefits for donated items.

The company automates the appraisal and resale process of pre-owned items quickly and efficiently, Remoov helps homeowners and corporations declutter by picking up unwanted goods, selling what they can for the owner's profit, donating what can be repurposed, and responsibly disposing of remaining items. After a successful 2020, due in part to the work-from-home lifestyle spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Remoov more than doubled its profits and is now going national—expanding to Miami from its headquarters in San Francisco.

"Remoov, who is already involved in the donation process for local charities, wanted to be the first to step up and help millions of people who have been affected by the global crisis in Ukraine," said Luis Perez, Founder, and CEO of Remoov. "We wanted our clients to be a part of our efforts to help those forced to flee Ukrainian and who are arriving in the United States so we have decided to partner with resettlement organizations to make this possible."

Remoov San Francisco is located at 160 Sylvester Rd, South San Francisco, CA 94080, tel: 415-857-2791.

Remoov Phoenix is located at 1415 E Jackson St, Phoenix AZ, 85034, tel: 480-542-0442.

Remoov Miami is located at 7457 NW 55th St, Miami, FL 33166, tel: 305-317-5121.

For more information about Remoov's services, visit www.remoovit.com or follow @remoovit on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you'd like more information on the not-for-profit resettlement organizations Remoov is working with, please contact DeepSleep Studio | [email protected]

About Remoov

Remoov is a tech-based pickup service that sells, donates, and disposes of a home or office's pre-owned or used goods. A product of the accelerator program at 500 Startups, the San Francisco-born service uses one-of-a-kind algorithms to determine an item's value. Remoov serves the San Francisco Bay, Phoenix, and Miami communities and plans for a national expansion by the end of 2022. For more information about Remoov, visit www.remoovit.com or follow @remoovit on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Welcome.US

Welcome.US was founded to unite, inspire, and empower Americans to support those seeking refuge here, beginning with Afghan refugees evacuated to the United States after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Welcome.US has one overarching goal: to grow that outpouring of public support into building durable capacity and codifying commitments to welcome all newcomers. In partnership with local and national resettlement agencies, community organizations and leaders, refugees, community sponsorship groups, nonprofits, businesses, faith-based institutions, veterans, universities, four former Presidents and four former First Ladies, Welcome.US is a single point of entry for Americans who want to get involved and support those who are starting new lives in the United States. To learn more about Welcome.US, please visit welcome.us

