Remote Access Provider RemotePC announces Integrations for Single Sign-On, Mass Deployment, and Remote Support

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC , a remote access service from IDrive Online Backup , has added integrations for enterprise accounts to support single sign-on, mass deployment, and enhanced remote support.

With the single sign-on integration, users can now authenticate their RemotePC account using a SAML 2.0 provider and login without the hassle of having to enter a password.

RemotePC supports integrations with major identity providers such as:

OneLogin

Okta

Azure AD

Keycloak

G Suite

Administrators can now also mass deploy the RemotePC application to multiple Windows or Mac computers for remote access using the following services:

Microsoft Active Directory - deploy RemotePC using Group Policy with MSI and MST files

Apple Remote Desktop - install the RemotePC application on multiple Mac computers remotely

Jamf Pro - using the RemotePC mass deployment package, remotely deploy the application on multiple Mac computers or groups via Jamf Pro

For remote support, RemotePC HelpDesk , a web-based solution from RemotePC, now offers a ZenDesk integration to enable technicians to initiate a remote support session and access a customer's computer remotely from within the Zendesk Support platform. This allows technicians to combine their ZenDesk ticketing flow with HelpDesk to deliver fast and reliable remote support to their customers.

Integrations are available for RemotePC Team and Enterprise accounts.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive ®, RemotePC ™ and IBackup . The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.

Related Links

https://www.idrive.com

