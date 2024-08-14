Remote access, real impacts: Assessing telehealth attitudes and usage in Northwest Colorado

New report identifies benefits and concerns regarding telehealth, provides recommendations for improving perceptions

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of eHealth Innovation (OeHI), located within the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, in partnership with Connected Nation (CN), just released a new telehealth report titled "Remote access, remote impacts: Assessing telehealth attitudes and usage in northwest Colorado."

"Telehealth is an important tool in the toolbox when it comes to ensuring Coloradans have access to the reliable, quality care they need to be well," said Colorado Lieutenant Governor and Director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, Dianne Primavera. "As we continue our work to strengthen health care in our state, we are prioritizing understanding the specific needs of our rural communities. Through expanding access to integrative medical care through platforms such as telehealth, we can make sure rural Coloradans have the same opportunities to thrive."

Telehealth is an important tool when it comes to ensuring Coloradans have access to the quality care they need. Post this

OeHI conducted a survey of 800 adults in rural Colorado households in the northwest part of the state—uncovering challenges these households face. The areas surveyed are Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties.

"The surveys not only examined how rural Coloradans are using telehealth services but also looked at the barriers that prevent some households from using those services," said Chris McGovern, Director, Research Development, CN. "The data gathered was used to develop four recommendations to help Coloradans understand the benefits of telehealth and overcome the challenges related to promoting telehealth access and usage."

You can find the full report as well as online telehealth resources by heading to this webpage: https://bit.ly/COTelehealth .

Some key findings from the report include:

The most popular use of telehealth services is through telephone calls, followed by online chat and email with providers





More than 1 in 3 respondents (38%) use remote monitoring health services such as remote blood pressure monitoring





Most telehealth users agree that the services save time and money and are as good as in-person visits





Nearly 2 out of 3 telehealth users (64%) said telehealth prevented in-person visits to a doctor, saving an average 5.8 health care visits in the past year





Despite its benefits, 72% of non-telehealth users said that even if telehealth was available to them, they still wouldn't use it





Some of the top concerns about using telehealth services include concerns about data privacy; fears that health issues may not be adequately addressed; and worries about the quality of care provided through telehealth

Recommendations provided in the report include:

Consumer awareness is needed about the quality and efficacy of telehealth services offered to patients.





Consumer awareness campaigns need to be developed to address the concerns of specific populations.





Any campaign to increase telehealth awareness and usage should be comprehensive and go beyond the health care industry.

About OLG and OeHI: The Office of the Lieutenant Governor (OLG) includes six programs: the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, the Office of eHealth Innovation, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and Disability Policy, the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Serve Colorado, and Aerospace and Defense. The Colorado Office of eHealth Innovation (OeHI) is the State-Designated Entity for Health IT strategy, policy, and funding coordination across Colorado's public and private sectors. Learn more at https://oehi.colorado.gov/ .

About Us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit founded in 2001 with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

SOURCE CONNECTED NATION, INC.