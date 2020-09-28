Remote Access Software Leader Splashtop Appoints CiELO Technologies as a Value-Added Distributor to Expand Presence in India

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop Inc., a worldwide leader in remote access solutions, and CiELO Technologies, an IT service and security solutions provider, today announced a partnership to accelerate Splashtop's expansion plans in India.

This year, Splashtop has seen more than 50% in global revenue growth with new offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, and new partnerships in Latin America and now, India. CiELO Technologies, an established IT service provider in India, identified a need in the market for a secure and cost-effective remote access solution, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategic partnership comes at an opportune time for both companies.

"We have seen tremendous demand from businesses, governments, and educational institutions for our remote access solutions," said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop Inc. "Professionals can work from home, IT can remotely support computers and mobile devices, and students can continue distance learning with remote computer access. We sought a partner like CiELO Technologies, who is focused on delivering reliable IT solutions to businesses in India. I look forward to the synergy this collaboration will bring."

"As organizations work towards establishing a new normal of remote work, they require a secure but easy way for employees and students to access remote computer resources from the safety of their homes," said Sanket Deshpande, Managing Director CiELO Technologies. "I'm excited to add Splashtop to our offerings as we already see considerable interest from various industries. Splashtop's next-gen technology works better than traditional solutions like VPN. Splashtop also has an on-premise solution that provides greater control to customers who need it."

About CiELO Technologies

CiELO Technologies is a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of IT security products, headquartered in India and covers India and EMEA region. CiELO is a distributor with major leading technology vendors, and continues to value-add the vendor's offering through pre-and post-sales services, as well as professional advisory services on cybersecurity to channel partners across the region. CiELO Technologies continues to look forward to being one of the Most Trusted Distributors (MTD) to vendors, resellers, and customers.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions for business professionals, MSPs, IT departments, and helpdesks. Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP, VDI/DaaS, and other remote access software. More than 30 million users enjoy Splashtop products globally.

