Remote acquires Atlas to simplify how global teams spend and scale

Acquisition will bolster Remote's HR and payroll platform with integrated financial tools to streamline operations for modern workforces

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote , the leading global employment operating system, has completed the acquisition of Atlas , the expense management solution for global teams. The acquisition provides the foundation for a new category of products from Remote to enable customers to offer more holistic and modern employee experiences to their teams.

With companies of all sizes now hiring far beyond their HQ cities, managing the day-to-day financial operations of a distributed team remains a fragmented process. Led by co-founders Karen Serfaty and Gianina Rossi, Atlas solves this by offering a unified, AI-native platform for global teams including:

The Atlas Card: The first global employee card designed specifically for remote teams, allowing companies to manage expenses and stipends for employees worldwide with customized rules and global support.

The first global employee card designed specifically for remote teams, allowing companies to manage expenses and stipends for employees worldwide with customized rules and global support. Flexible Points System: Allowing companies to allocate budgets without processing reimbursements, while letting employees select their own perks, such as wellness, transit, or entertainment.

Allowing companies to allocate budgets without processing reimbursements, while letting employees select their own perks, such as wellness, transit, or entertainment. Integrated Global Healthcare: The ability to offer and manage local health insurance across multiple key markets, including the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, from a single dashboard.

"The complexity of cross-border financial management is one of the last great barriers to truly efficient global operations," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "From the first time I met the Atlas team, I was impressed by the elegance and depth of the solutions they've built to this problem. By building Atlas into Remote, we can more effectively solve those daily headaches for our customers and make life better for their teams. I'm thrilled to welcome such a talented group of builders who share our obsession with making global employment feel truly local."

"We started Atlas because we believe that everyone, regardless of where they are located, should have access to the best working conditions. Part of solving this problem means providing global employees with access to financial solutions like a personal employee card and benefits such as healthcare," said Karen Serfaty, co-founder and CEO of Atlas. "We are big fans of the work that Job, Marcelo, and the Remote team have done to advance the vision of a global workforce. We are joining Remote because we believe that we can get further together. We are very excited for the future of global employment and for all things to come for teams choosing Remote in 2026."

To sign up or learn more about Remote, visit remote.com . And, to learn more about Atlas as the newest tool in Remote's toolbox, visit https://www.heyatlas.com/ .

About Remote: Talent is everywhere, opportunity should be too. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere by making it simple for companies to find, hire, manage, and pay teams anywhere. Founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, Remote combines deep local expertise with a unified platform built for compliance, security, and ease of use. Remote is backed by leading investors including SoftBank, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

About Atlas: After payroll, the biggest challenge for distributed companies is managing employee expenses across borders. Atlas's mission is to empower distributed companies with seamless multi-currency expense management and corporate card solutions that work across markets. Atlas combines deep local expertise globally with a unified platform built for compliance, flexibility, and financial clarity. Atlas offers Visa-powered corporate cards, integrated benefits marketplaces, multi-country health insurance, and automated tax filing tools. Backed by investors including Hi Ventures, Daniel Gross, Jason Calacanis, Claire Hughes Johnson, Lauran Behrens, Oskar Hjertonsson, 2048 Ventures, Ride Ventures, First Row Partners, Michael Manne, Ben Tossel.

