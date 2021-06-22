Remote Cardiac Monitoring Leader Implicity Appoints Tim Laird as New VP of Sales North America to Enhance Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, today announced the addition of Tim Laird as Vice President of Sales–North America. Laird is an accomplished sales leader with deep expertise in cardiology and electrophysiology. He has diverse work experiences ranging from large global players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott, and LivaNova to small, innovative startups in the medtech and IT space.

"With two decades working in various healthcare sectors, Tim brings a wealth of commercial leadership experience. Having developed multiple start-ups in the field of medical devices and medical software, Tim will help strengthen our market penetration efforts in North America to help Implicity achieve its mission of widening access to remote cardiac monitoring worldwide," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, electrophysiologist, CEO and founder of Implicity.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) of cardiac devices is one of the fastest growing healthcare segments. Manufacturers continue to develop new medical devices (i.e. pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, etc.) that can be used to monitor, treat or diagnose heart conditions remotely. However, the amount of information transferred from patients' cardiac devices is overwhelming. Medical teams are struggling to access, analyze and integrate the tsunami of data coming through.

Implicity is designed to address the problem by offering an intelligent, cloud-based platform that gives hospitals, clinics and cardiology teams centralized access to data from all Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs) across all manufacturers (i.e. Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Microport). Implicity's AI-enabled technology provides highly accurate and contextual alerts, and personalized reports that optimize patient management while reducing data burden on medical teams. In addition, the solution includes a critical billing tool that can generate significant revenue and cost savings.

"Implicity is a truly cutting-edge trailblazer with ambitious plans for the future," said Tim Laird, VP of Sales at Implicity. "The company is already a leader in remote patient monitoring in Europe, and it is my honor to have this opportunity to speed expansion into the US market. Our value proposition to medical centers is compelling, and our pipeline is robust. We are well positioned to scale and enter the phase of growth: we're just getting started."

Two additional new hires will bolster support for Implicity's US launch and rapid global expansion. Issam Ibnouhsein, Ph.D., recently joined the company as Head of Data Science. Prior to joining Implicity, he served as Director of Research and Innovation at the artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation consulting firm Quantmetry. And earlier this month, Jean-Luc Bonnet was named Head of Clinical Affairs, bringing with more than 25 years of clinical experience in implantable devices, such as cardiac rhythm management devices. He published more than 40 scientific articles and filed more than 40 patent families.

Implicity is currently working on new features to enhance its technology and support cardiologists and electrophysiologists in their use of Remote Patient Monitoring. In particular, the company is focused on adding new platform capabilities enabled by AI and Machine learning that will make patient management even more efficient and personalized.

In May, Implicity signed a distribution agreement with medical manufacturer, MicroPort CRM USA. The Medtech company is also one of six innovators selected to join Plug and Play Cleveland – one of the world's largest accelerator programs.

About Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech created in 2016 with a global presence and a strong leadership position in Europe. Implicity provides a remote cardiac monitoring and research platform used by Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities and medical centers to deliver high-quality care for patients with connected cardiac devices. On this platform, Implicity aggregates, normalizes and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers. Furthermore, Implicity carries out R&D on AI-based algorithms aiming at improving patient care and serving the future of preventive medicine. Implicity has been the first company authorized to access the Health Data Hub*, one of largest databases of patients with heart diseases in the world, supporting the development of its AI solutions. Implicity covers more than 40,000 patients in over 70 medical facilities across Europe and the United States. For more information visit: www.implicity.com



* Health Data Hub is a health data platform put in place by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

