Remote Desktop Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: Featuring TeamViewer, GoTo, Microsoft and BeyondTrust Among Others

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global remote desktop software market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global remote desktop software market reached a value of nearly $2,225.6 million in 2022, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $2,225.6 million in 2022 to $4,372.6 million in 2027 at a rate of 14.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2027 and reach $10,320.6 million in 2032.

This report describes and explains the remote desktop software market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increased focus on digitizing business processes, increased IT spending, the growth in the popularity of e-learning and distance learning education and the COVID-19 impact. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were software piracy and security challenges.



Going forward, government support, an increasing internet penetration, a growing number of tech-savvy people and the rapid shift towards cloud services will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the remote desktop software market in the future include stringent government regulations and intense competition.



The remote desktop software market is segmented by technology into remote desktop software protocol (RDP), virtual network computing (VNC), NX technology, independent computing architecture (ICA) and other technologies. The remote desktop software protocol (RDP) market was the largest segment of the remote desktop software market by technology, accounting for $889.4 million or 4o.0% of the total market in 2022. The virtual network computing (VNC) market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 14.8%.



The remote desktop software market is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises market was the largest segment of the remote desktop software market by deployment, accounting for $1,282.6 million or 57.6% of the total market in 2022. The cloud market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The remote desktop software market is segmented by end-user into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, government and public sector, manufacturing, education and other end users. The IT and telecom market was the largest segment of the remote desktop software market by end-user, accounting for $529.8 million or 23.8% of the total market in 2022. The education market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.6%.



The remote desktop software market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprise market was the largest segment of the remote desktop software market by organization size, accounting for $ 1,491.1 million or 67.0% of the total market in 2022. The small and medium enterprises market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.0%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the remote desktop software market, accounting for 35.9% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the remote desktop software market will be the Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.4% and 14.0% respectively from 2022-2027.



The global remote desktop software market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 32.71% of the total market in 2021. TeamViewer SE was the largest competitor with 8.93% share of the market, followed by GoTo with 6.54%, Microsoft Corporation with 5.33%, BeyondTrust Corporation with 4.18%, AnyDesk Software GmbH with 1.59%, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd with 1.54%, Splashtop Inc with 1.45%, ConnectWise LLC with 1.22%, ISL Online with 1.11%, and SolarWinds with 0.81%.



The top opportunities in the remote desktop software market by technology will arise in the remote desktop software protocol (RDP) market, which will gain $836.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the remote desktop software market by deployment will arise in the on-premises market, which will gain $1,152.5 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the remote desktop software market by end-user will arise in the IT and telecom market, which will gain $535.2 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the remote desktop software market by organization size will arise in the large enterprises market, which will gain $1,402.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The remote desktop software market size will gain the most in the USA at $663.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the remote desktop software market include the use of cloud technology, product innovations, technological advancements, offering subscription-based remote desktop software and collaborations and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the remote desktop software industry include a focus on enhancing business operations through the launch of new products and solutions, focus on strengthening the business capabilities through strategic collaborations and partnerships, focus on offering innovative solutions through upgrading the portfolio of products and enhancing the operational capabilities through business expansions.

10. Remote Desktop Software Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Remote Desktop Software Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Remote Desktop Software Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

