REMOTE GUARDING IS A BOON FOR CLOUDASTRUCTURE

News provided by

Cloudastructure, Inc

27 Sep, 2023, 21:51 ET

Cloudastructure releases Q3 Remote Guarding statistics

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure released Q3 statistics for their award-winning integrated Remote Guarding software and global guard services and the results are impressive. With a full quarter of the fiscal calendar year to go, Cloudastructure's Remote Guarding services have grown by 68% from Q2 to Q3 2023.

Continue Reading

Even more of note: despite only coming out of testing mid-Q2, global guard services are already 23% of the company's Recurring Monthly Revenue [RMR]. According to sales, Remote Guarding is now quoted on roughly 90% of all deals, and increases the size of each deal's recurring revenue by approximately 65%.

Last year, Cloudastructure made the strategic decision to build the first integrated Remote Guarding software in the industry and succeeded in a record eleven months. The cloud video surveillance company went on to win 8 Homeland Security ASTOR Awards for their cloud-based end-to-end solution feat in November 2022, as the first enterprise property management companies signed on. With strong word-of-mouth, the solution was also recently nominated for –and won – the Proptech Breakthrough Award for Residential Data Platform of the Year last month from their primary target market.

Property Management companies cited a variety of factors why the solution is the clear choice in their industry including:

  1. Cloud-based platform enables view of entire portfolio
  2. Camera agnostic policy is critical in an industry that frequently buys/sells locations
  3. Integrated Remote Guarding software/services renders the solution affordable with tremendous ROI.

Cloudastructure's global guard services fared equally well according to performance metrics. After an impressive debut quarter and despite substantial growth, Cloudastructure's Remote Guarding Service delivered:

  • Over 364,488 alerts across all customers promoting proactive security measures
  • 19,120 "Talk Downs" where remote guarding agents deterred potential incidents
  • Zero alerts escalated to "Suspicious" or Threatening activity.

Which means once again, Cloudastructure's solution has offered an unprecedented 100% deterrence for customers, thereby reducing losses while increasing safety.

Cloudastructure CRO Lauren O'Brien commented, "Remote Guarding has proven to be not only a game changer for our customers, and for us as well, as a company. We owe a lot to our CTO, Gregory Rayzman and his team, who built this innovative solution, as well as Rohit Dhillon and Laura Jermyn who have spearheaded the launch of our global guard services."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

SOURCE Cloudastructure, Inc

Also from this source

CLOUDASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE

SOLTES SECURITY OPTS FOR CLOUDASTRUCTURE'S REMOTE GUARDING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.