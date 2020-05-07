Remote Infrastructure Management Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Key Applications, End-users, Regions and Companies
DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market By Application Type (Database Management, Storage Management, Network and Communication Management, Others), By Deployment, By Organisation Size, By End User Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on application type, deployment, organisation size, end-user type, region and company.
The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the surging requirement for less deployment price. Additionally, complex networks need to be effectively managed, which increases the demand for RIM, and thereby estimated to boost the growth of remote infrastructure management market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in technology is further expected to bolster the market growth until 2025.
Based on application type, the market can be segmented into database management, storage management, server management, network and communication management, desktop management, application management and others. Out of which, the storage management segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the remote infrastructure management market during the forecast years as well. This growth can be accredited to its growing requirement among the enterprises in order to manage servers remotely as well as to monitor them to protect from any risk or attack.
Since most of the servers are located at remote locations and function from multiple locations, securing a server becomes a prime concern for all the enterprises. Therefore, they need remote infrastructure management services in order to manage their servers, server audit, update and performance monitoring, patch management, and to deliver proactive timely maintenance for their servers. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market inlude Fujitsu, TCS, Capgemini, HCL, Cybage, CtrlS Datacenters, Sensiple, Locuz, Nityo Infotech, Cerebra, etc. The companies operating in remote infrastructure management market across the globe are focusing more towards the expanding their share in the market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market based on application type, deployment, organisation size, end-user type, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Application Type (Database Management, Storage Management, Server Management, Network and Communication Management, Desktop Management, Application Management, Others)
5.2.2. By Deployment (Cloud Vs On-Premises)
5.2.3. By Organisation Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization)
5.2.4. By End-user Type (Transportations, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Government, Others)
5.2.5. By Company (2019)
5.2.6. By Regions
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific Remote Infrastructure Management Market Outlook
7. Europe Remote Infrastructure Management Market Outlook
8. North America Remote Infrastructure Management Market Outlook
9. South America Remote Infrastructure Management Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Remote Infrastructure Management Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Fujitsu
13.2. TCS
13.3. Capgemini
13.4. HCL
13.5. Cybage
13.6. CtrlS Datacenters
13.7. Sensiple
13.8. Locuz
13.9. Nityo Infotech
13.10. Cerebra
14. Strategic Recommendations
