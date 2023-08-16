Remote Integration Solutions Market to grow by USD 9.48 billion from 2022 to 2027| Growth driven by High Need For Data Integration - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote integration solutions market is to grow by USD 9,481.02 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 26.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The remote integration solutions market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adeptia Inc., Boomi LP, Celigo Inc., DBSync, Flowgear, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omega Design Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SEEBURGER AG, SnapLogic Inc., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., UiPath Inc., Workato Inc., and Zapier Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remote Integration Solutions Market

Remote Integration Solutions Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The remote integration solutions market report covers the following areas:

The remote integration solutions market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The high need for data integration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Technical issues and delays in integrating large-scale IT projects will hamper the market growth.

Remote Integration Solutions Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Driver

The high need for data integration is a key factor driving market growth. The volume of data in all sectors sector is growing exponentially, due to which it has become a top priority to facilitate various business operations by analyzing, transforming, monitoring, and interpreting all this data. As a result, businesses are integrating enterprise application integration (EAI) systems to establish a cost-effective solution that can transform heterogeneous applications into a common and recognizable platform to avoid these complications. Hence, the high need for data integration is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Technical issues and delays in integrating large-scale IT projects are one of the key challenges restricting market growth. The main factor causing these technical errors and delays is the complexity of the hierarchy in the organizational structure of large companies. As a result, these technical issues slow down the time it takes to deploy the system in large organizations, which also affects their business performance. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the remote integration solutions market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Remote Integration Solutions Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Component

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Type

Large Enterprises



Small



Medium-sized Enterprises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Remote Integration Solutions Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. A public cloud can be called a cloud computing model in which all information technology (IT) resources are delivered as a service over the internet or through virtualization. Servers, bandwidth, network connections, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, middleware, developer tools, database management systems, and enterprise storage are some of the key computing functionalities. In addition, cloud-based hardware, storage, and networking equipment are shared among multiple users (tenants) is one of the key features of this segment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. A public cloud can be called a cloud computing model in which all information technology (IT) resources are delivered as a service over the internet or through virtualization. Servers, bandwidth, network connections, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, middleware, developer tools, database management systems, and enterprise storage are some of the key computing functionalities. In addition, cloud-based hardware, storage, and networking equipment are shared among multiple users (tenants) is one of the key features of this segment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing remote integration solution in the region is due to the need for businesses to upgrade their IT infrastructure for better operational efficiency and competitive advantage in the marketplace. Furthermore, the growing demand for cloud computing, which plays a key role in the ease of adoption and integration of multiple IT infrastructures and service platforms is the key factor contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Remote Integration Solutions Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist remote integration solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the remote integration solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the remote integration solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of remote integration solutions market companies

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The Europe - Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 489.71 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (remote laboratories and virtual laboratories) and End-user (institutions and individual learners). The increasing need for a cost-effective laboratory model is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The data integration market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,505.71 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, government, and defense, and others), component (tools and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The high need for data integration is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Remote Integration Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,481.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adeptia Inc., Boomi LP, Celigo Inc., DBSync, Flowgear, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omega Design Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SEEBURGER AG, SnapLogic Inc., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., UiPath Inc., Workato Inc., and Zapier Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global remote integration solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global remote integration solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 113: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 114: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Boomi LP

Exhibit 115: Boomi LP - Overview



Exhibit 116: Boomi LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Boomi LP - Key offerings

12.4 Celigo Inc.

Exhibit 118: Celigo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Celigo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Celigo Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 DBSync

Exhibit 121: DBSync - Overview



Exhibit 122: DBSync - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: DBSync - Key offerings

12.6 Flowgear

Exhibit 124: Flowgear - Overview



Exhibit 125: Flowgear - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Flowgear - Key offerings

12.7 Informatica Inc.

Exhibit 127: Informatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Informatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Informatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Jitterbit Inc.

Exhibit 135: Jitterbit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Jitterbit Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Jitterbit Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 143: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Salesforce Inc.

Exhibit 148: Salesforce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Salesforce Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 153: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 154: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 SEEBURGER AG

Exhibit 157: SEEBURGER AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: SEEBURGER AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: SEEBURGER AG - Key offerings

12.15 SnapLogic Inc.

Exhibit 160: SnapLogic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: SnapLogic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: SnapLogic Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 163: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Zapier Inc.

Exhibit 166: Zapier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Zapier Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Zapier Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio