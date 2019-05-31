Remote Irish Island, Arranmore, Invites America to Connect

In an open letter to the people of America, the island's community has stated that they are now "open for business". Surprisingly, the local talent includes graphic designers, games developers, app developers, photographers plus a host of artisan craftspeople who are ready to connect right now.

The ambition is to stimulate employment and reverse over a century of emigration that has seen the island's population drop to just 469 people. In a world where business is more global than ever, and the growing trend towards remote working means we are even more in control of where we choose to live and raise a family. And that's why Americans are also being presented with the unique opportunity of swapping the hustle and bustle of the city for the calm and beauty of Arranmore.

Speaking on the significance of the change, Adrian Begley of Arranmore Island Community Council, said: "For us, this connection is the electrification of the 21st century. It's that big a thing. Whilst the Irish economy is growing, the islands have been neglected; emigration continues and culture gets lost, but we're confident that's all about to change."

Neil Gallagher, CEO of tech company Caped Koala Studios, added: "Moving home has always been a dream but the fundamentals of connectivity for my line of work just made it impossible. The digital hub means people working for tech companies like mine can now work on Arranmore. The set-up is as good as any city in the world, but the view is so much better."

High-speed connectivity has been extended to the island's schools, medical centre and a number of local businesses and community facilities, making Arranmore a more attractive place for families and business people to live and work.

