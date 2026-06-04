Remote is the World's Leading Employment Infrastructure as it Sweeps G2's Global Employment Platform Category

Leader placements across Payroll, EOR, PEO, and Contractor Payments in G2's Summer 2026 Reports reinforce Remote as the employment infrastructure the world's enterprises trust

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote, the global payroll and employment infrastructure company, today announced it has earned number one rankings across all four segments of G2's Global Employment Platforms category in the Summer 2026 Reports, including overall, enterprise, mid-market, and small business. Remote also earned number one rankings in the Mid-Market Grid Reports for Employer of Record and PEO Providers, and Leader recognition across 20 categories spanning payroll, multi-country payroll, and contractor payments, reinforcing its position as the global payroll and employment infrastructure the world's leading companies run on. G2 rankings are based on verified customer reviews and market presence data on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Remote's global employment infrastructure is built on 100% owned legal entities worldwide, in-house payroll engines, and compliance expertise developed market by market, processing billions in payroll annually with 99%+ accuracy. Whether companies access Remote directly, through embedded integrations with platforms like Workday, BambooHR, and Personio, or by connecting any tool or AI agent via Remote MCP, the result is the same: compliant global employment.

Remote EOR means companies using Remote do not need to establish a local legal entity to hire employees in the countries Remote operates in. Remote assumes full legal employer responsibility for contracts, payroll, tax compliance, and benefits. Companies that already have a US legal entity can use Remote PEO to stay compliant with state-level employment laws while maintaining control of the employment relationship.

"Leadership in global employment cannot be short cut," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "These placements are the result of doing things the hard way, building owned entities, in-house payroll engines, and compliance market by market. Remote is the infrastructure the world's leading companies run on. For us, there is no clearer validation than recognition from the companies already running their global workforces on Remote."

Tens of thousands of companies including Anthropic, Datadog, and KFC trust Remote with their global workforce, and the world's leading HR platforms, including Workday, BambooHR, and Personio, have chosen Remote to power their own global employment offerings. These G2 results follow Remote's announcement in May that its payroll business has grown more than 300% year over year, leading the company to surpass $300M in annual recurring revenue and reach cash flow positivity, a trajectory driven by the trust of enterprises that depend on Remote's infrastructure every day.

Remote recently launched Remote MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that gives any company, tool, or AI agent a live, secure connection to Remote's global payroll and employment data. Remote MCP means employment and payroll data including contracts, compliance records, and organizational structure is accessible, accurate, compliant, and available wherever enterprises need it. For enterprises building AI-powered HR and finance workflows, Remote MCP removes the integration complexity that has historically made employment data difficult to access and act on in real time.

Learn more about Remote at www.remote.com.

About Remote: Remote is the intelligent infrastructure for employing and paying people everywhere. Trusted by tens of thousands of companies worldwide, Remote handles the compliance, payments, and legal complexity of global employment country by country, from Employer of Record and Global Payroll to PEO and Contractor Management. Open and programmable, Remote's infrastructure supports any tool, agent, or workflow a company chooses to build on top of it. Learn more at www.remote.com.

About G2: G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Learn more at www.g2.com.

SOURCE Remote