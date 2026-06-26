Remote Partners with isolved to Unlock Compliant Global Hiring for 200,000+ US Employers

Embedded directly in isolved People Cloud, Remote's Employer of Record will enable international expansion by eliminating the complexity that slows growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote, the global payroll and employment infrastructure company, today announced its partnership with isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. Through this partnership, isolved will launch an Employer of Record offering, powered by Remote directly within isolved People Cloud™. This will enable its network of 200,000+ customers to hire, manage, and pay international employees without local entity setup, manual compliance work, or fragmentation across multiple systems.

Businesses expanding across borders often must juggle fragmented data and disconnected workflows across multiple systems to hire and pay their international teams. This can create bottlenecks that slow hiring, increase operational overhead, and drain resources. As organizations increasingly compete for global talent, the ability to hire and scale internationally has become critical to growth, yet the operational reality of international employment remains unnecessarily complex.

Through this partnership, isolved customers can hire and pay international employees directly from their HCM platform. Remote handles the operational complexity – entity setup, ongoing compliance management, local regulations, and payroll – eliminating the need to switch systems or manage legal requirements across jurisdictions. This means companies can respond to global market opportunities without the operational friction that usually slows international expansion.

"Global business expansion demands a choice most companies should not have to make: keep their trusted HR platform or gain world-class compliance and hiring infrastructure," said Pim Altena, General Manager, Remote Embedded and Vice President, Technology Partnerships at Remote. "We're excited to partner with isolved as together, we're eliminating that choice. isolved customers can now get both: employment infrastructure embedded directly in their platform, delivering global hiring and compliance without switching, compromise, or complexity."

"Our customers want to expand globally, but the operational reality of doing so has held them back. Our partnership with Remote solves that," said Barry Gauch, Executive Vice President of Marketplace and Benefits of isolved. "Upon completion of the integration later this year this will be bringing Remote's Employer of Record directly into isolved People Cloud, we're removing the technical and compliance barriers that have made international hiring unnecessarily difficult. It's about giving our customers the tools to execute their growth plans."

Learn more about Remote at www.remote.com.

About Remote: Remote is the intelligent infrastructure for employing and paying people everywhere. Trusted by tens of thousands of companies worldwide, Remote handles the compliance, payments, and legal complexity of global employment country by country, from Employer of Record and Global Payroll to PEO and Contractor Management. Open and programmable, Remote's infrastructure supports any tool, agent, or workflow a company chooses to build on top of it. Learn more at www.remote.com.

About isolved®: isolved® is a Workforce Capital Management company — the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are governed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to own outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

SOURCE Remote