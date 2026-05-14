Remote's Modern Payroll Platform Surpasses 300% Growth, Fueling Ambitious Next Chapter as the Leading Global Employment Infrastructure

Reaching $300M in ARR and cash flow positivity, Remote expands access to its platform to build for the future

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote, the global payroll and employment infrastructure platform, announced today that its payroll business has grown more than 300% year over year, with the company surpassing $300M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and becoming cash-flow positive. With market validation and proven momentum behind it, the company is solidifying its position as the trusted payroll and employment infrastructure for businesses operating across borders.

Tens of thousands of leading companies including Anthropic, KFC, and Datadog already trust Remote's Global Payroll, Employer of Record, and Contractor Management solutions to hire and pay talent anywhere. The world's leading HR platforms, including Workday, BambooHR, and Personio, have chosen Remote to power their own global employment offerings. With 100+ owned legal entities across the world, regulated payments institutions across key markets, and billions in payroll processed annually, Remote has established itself as the infrastructure layer global businesses run on.

"We deeply value our partnership with Remote so our customers do not need to choose between an HR experience they love and the ability to hire and pay people anywhere," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "Remote's global employment infrastructure is what makes that possible inside BambooHR, and opening it up to the broader ecosystem is a significant step forward for how businesses manage global teams."

The demand driving that growth is surging. As companies seek specialized talent across the globe, the legal and compliance complexity of employing people across borders has never been greater. For the enterprises navigating this reality, the infrastructure underneath global employment is a strategic foundation, not an operational detail.

Employment infrastructure, now open

As AI reshapes how companies build their workforce tools, Remote is expanding access to its infrastructure to partners, customers, developers, and AI agents everywhere to support best-in-class tooling.

Introducing:

Remote MCP gives any AI agent a live, secure connection to Remote's payroll, contracts, compliance data, and org structure, with no API keys, no exports, and no custom integrations needed.

gives any AI agent a live, secure connection to Remote's payroll, contracts, compliance data, and org structure, with no API keys, no exports, and no custom integrations needed. Remote Build provides customized support for companies from creating architecture to executing implementation.

Whether a company connects through an existing HR suite, works on top of Remote's APIs, or logs in directly, Remote is built to deliver compliant, accurate global employment and payroll, every time.

"At our core, we have always been in the business of trust: making sure people get paid correctly, compliantly, and with dignity, wherever they are in the world," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "That trust comes with getting the hard things right, consistently, at scale. That is exactly what we have spent years doing: building the infrastructure, the compliance depth, and the owned entities that make it possible to get this right, in every country, every time. Opening that up to the world is the next step, and we are just getting started."

Everything companies need to get started is at https://remote.com/remote-mcp/.

About Remote: Remote is the intelligent infrastructure for employing and paying people everywhere. Trusted by tens of thousands of companies worldwide, Remote handles the compliance, payments, and legal complexity of global employment country by country, from Employer of Record and Global Payroll to PEO and Contractor Management. Open and programmable, Remote's infrastructure supports any tool, agent, or workflow a company chooses to build on top of it. Learn more at www.remote.com.

SOURCE Remote