Remote Methadone Dosing Solution Sonara Health Expands into Alaska with SEARHC Partnership

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonara Health has partnered with SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium to make it easier for patients to access life-saving methadone treatment through Sonara's remote dosing application.

This partnership marks Sonara's first expansion into Alaska, where their solution will be available to eligible patients at clinics in Klawock, Sitka and Juneau.

SEARHC provides a wide variety of services to 27 communities in Southeast Alaska, including methadone treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.

With Sonara's web-based application, SEARHC patients will be able to record their methadone doses for their care teams to review. This makes it easier for patients to qualify for take-homes sooner and increase their number of take-homes over time.

"SEARHC is proud to partner with Sonara Health; with this innovative new application, our Opioid Treatment Program will be able to expand its reach to help more people struggling with opioid use disorder," said Corey Cox, MD, clinical director for addiction medicine at SEARHC.

Sonara is currently available to patients in eight states: Oregon, California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, New Mexico, South Carolina and now Alaska, with further plans to expand throughout 2024.

"We're excited about the opportunity to bring Sonara's solution into another state and deliver safer, more accessible take-home dosing to patients who need it," said Sonara Founder and CEO Michael Giles, MD. "SEARHC is an excellent organization, and we're proud to call them a Sonara partner."

About Sonara Health: Sonara Health's remote dosing solution makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder to commit to their methadone treatment. The company's web-based application allows patients to record their take homes by scanning a QR code placed on their methadone bottles, and then recording a video of themselves dosing for their care team to review. Sonara was designed to build trust between OTP patients and their care teams, empowering clinics with insights to make informed treatment decisions, while also improving program retention rates and treatment outcomes.

About SEARHC: Established in 1975, SEARHC is one of the largest Native-run healthcare organizations in the United States. As an independent and nonprofit health Consortium, SEARHC provides health-related services in 27 communities throughout Southeast Alaska. Visit searhc.org for more information.

