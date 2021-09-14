Remote Online Notarization (RON) Vendor Caucus Group Convenes to Create Unified Voice for Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Signature & Records Association (ESRA) has created a Remote Online Notarization (RON) Vendor Caucus Group to address the policy and industry issues impacting RON Technology Vendors nationwide.

When Nancy G. Pratt, Senior Strategy Business Manager with Black Knight, was made aware of a pending state regulation poised to impact every approved RON Technology Vendor operating in that state; she assembled the vendors to resolve the issue. Together, they sent a coalition letter to the Secretary of State in support of changing the regulations and their success was the start of the RON Vendor Caucus Group.

Pratt organized the group along with Nicole Booth, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs at Notarize. According to Pratt, "It made sense to Nicole and me to start a group to address the issues that affect RON Technology Vendors both today and into the future. As a group, we can come together with one voice, have a bigger impact, and look out for one another." Booth spearheaded the organization of the group and designed an approach that brought together industry-leading RON Technology Vendors to solve the biggest issues facing the industry. Soon after, the group determined its mission and principles and quickly garnered the support of the top 10 RON Technology Vendors.

"It's an honor to join together with Nancy and our colleagues in this important effort. Nancy is a true leader and continues to be a champion for RON," said Booth. "While RON may be a new frontier to some, it's been close to 10 years since the first law was implemented, and today 38 states have joined in. Together with ESRA, the RON Vendor Caucus Group will lead a trusted coalition of industry experts to work with our government partners to help expand RON, increase digital access, and grow the digital economy for everyone."

Rather than forming a new association, Booth and Pratt decided to partner with ESRA due to its experience in the industry accelerating and advancing the adoption of technologies that grow the digital economy. Pratt said, "ESRA provides experts throughout the digital economy whose approach remains technology neutrality despite the diverse set of opinions they bring to the table. This allows our group access to tremendous leadership and collaboration. It's a perfect fit!" ESRA was able to provide the structure the group needed to quickly move forward.

When asked about future plans for the RON Vendor Caucus Group, Pratt said, "The group started because of one need and, under the direction and leadership of Nicole, we are making a difference! This coming year, we have plans to provide education and be the trusted source of information across all verticals when it comes to RON."

Currently, the RON Vendor Caucus Group is only open to ESRA members. To learn more about the RON Vendor Caucus Group or about becoming an ESRA member, please visit esignrecords.org or email [email protected] .

