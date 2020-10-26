Remote Online Notary Service Delivered to TIAA Clients

"Our clients appreciate the ease and convenience of using a vetted remote online notary service." Tweet this

TIAA invites clients to visit Notarize.com/TIAA and follow a few easy steps to ready their TIAA forms for notarization, verify identity and connect with a licensed online notary over live video to certify their forms. Once forms are notarized digitally, clients can return them to TIAA either through MyTIAA, a secure website, or the TIAA mobile app.

"We are committed to rapidly delivering technology solutions that truly benefit our clients and meeting them where they are, online," said Rahul Merchant, Head of Client Services & Technology at TIAA. "Most clients transact through our digital channels and we will continue to enhance the online experience."

TIAA clients in 37 states have used the new service since it became available on August 3rd. For more information, see FAQs about remote online notary on TIAA.org, here.

With an award-winning1 track record for consistent investment performance, TIAA (TIAA.org) is the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields. TIAA has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 9/30/20202) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including investing, banking, advice and education, and retirement services.

