Remote OTA Firmware Update Management for Android Devices Is Now Available on Radix VISO Device Management Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix, a leader in cutting-edge device management solutions, released a new module on VISO, its award winning device management platform.

The new module enables remote OTA firmware update management for Android devices, a dream come true for many IT professionals.

Nadav Avni, Marketing Director at Radix, said: "We knew that remote OTA firmware management was vital for our customers, and we answered that need.

"The new module solves a crucial pain point and will benefit IT professionals managing Android devices, such as smartphones, tablets and interactive touchscreens, helping them to keep up-to-date with security updates and patches."

VISO was recently nominated for two EdTech Digest "Cool Tool" award categories, and was named the award-winner for interactive touchscreen management solution.

Recognition by EdTech Digest, a leading and prestigious EdTech industry publication, supports VISO's repeated selection over the past 18 months by the leading global interactive touchscreen manufacturers and vendors as their preferred device management solution.

Radix VISO is a revolutionary all-in-one, cloud-based device management solution, enabling users to increase instructional and administrative effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making Android, Chromebook, Windows and iOS device management smarter and more focused.

