Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Markets, 2028 - Telehealth's Vital Role in Healthcare Reinforced, United States and European Countries Lead

The base year for the report is 2023, with forecasts provided for each year through 2028. The evaluation of the market considers disease prevalence trends, population trends, device innovations, federal and industry standards and regulations, global penetration, economic influences, and other macro and micro indicators. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted in developing market estimates.

Telehealth and remote patient monitoring have become integral to improving health conditions and preventing health complications. The transformations observed during the pandemic have bolstered telemedicine and, consequently, remote patient monitoring, instilling confidence in virtual patient assessment and access to advanced technological monitoring.

Globally, the patient monitoring and telehealth market continues to expand in both institutional and home segments of the health market, with the United States and many European countries leading the way. This report focuses on global patient monitoring and telehealth market numbers, with specific market coverage for countries such as the United States, Japan, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Brazil, and Mexico. Additionally, regional coverage includes North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Sales figures are presented at the manufacturers' level in U.S. dollars, offering a close comparison to retail levels in many instances.

This 13th edition builds on its predecessor by providing comprehensive coverage in the consumer-grade segment and on-demand telehealth services. The consumer segment has emerged as a significant aspect of the industry in recent years, prompting professional-grade device manufacturers to adapt their product designs and marketing strategies to tap into this new growth opportunity. This shift has impacted various segments, including glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, fetal and pregnancy monitors, pulse oximeters, sleep apnea devices, weight monitoring devices, and other similar product offerings.

While previous editions extensively explored the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the current edition integrates COVID-19 sales into the total revenues for remote patient monitoring and telehealth market segments. This adjustment reflects changes in the way companies report COVID-19 revenues in 2022 and 2023.

The market specifically includes equipment and devices with wireless and remote technologies, patient data processing applications, and features. Basic and manual patient monitoring devices are excluded, as are obsolete glucose monitors incapable of forwarding data to a telehealth record and standard hospital patient monitoring equipment that does not transmit data to a central station.

Key components of the report include:

Advanced Monitors and Devices: These involve wireless and remote technologies that monitor and transmit data either within an institution via wireless or intranet or at a remote location using wireless transmissions. The covered devices can provide monitoring information beyond a patient room and can offer data for an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system or are expected to add such features in the forecast period.

Patient Data Processing Applications and Equipment: This category includes equipment and devices that use algorithms to evaluate monitoring measurements for a patient's specific condition(s). Typically, physicians can customize these, with reports sent to them. In the market for advanced/remote patient monitoring systems, the applications and equipment are either integrated into the patient monitoring system or added on to the measuring systems.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION TO REMOTE MONITORING & TELEHEALTH MARKETS

THE IMPACT OF POPULATION, LIFE EXPECTANCY AND HEALTHCARE EFFICIENCY Population Trends Impact of Aging Populations Increasing Life Expectancy and the Demand for Advanced Healthcare Delivery Options Increase in Chronic Disease Healthcare Efficiency

BARRIERS TO TELEHEALTH IMPLEMENTATION Telehealth Security: Hacking Threats

TELEMEDICINE AIDS IN THE PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES IN TELEHEALTH/TELEMEDICINE Mental Health Assessment through Telemedicine Telehealth in Schools e-Consults Gaining Ground



CHAPTER 3: ADVANCED MONITORING & TELEHEALTH PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

NEW TECHNOLOGIES Wireless Technologies Wearable Medical Devices Smartphones in Healthcare Benefits of Healthcare Smartphones Challenges in the Implementation of Smartphones in Healthcare Settings Remote Monitoring

TELEHEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS

APPLICATIONS BY DISEASE STATE Impact of Chronic Disease Death: The Ultimate Consequence of Chronic Disease Challenges in Detecting Sepsis CLOUD-BASED MOBILE HEALTHCARE Cloud Connectivity and Compatibility

TECHNOLOGY ACHIEVEMENTS Implantable Medical Devices Technology for Drug Adherence, Targeted Delivery, and Monitoring Using Technology to Address Behavioral Health Managing Obesity with Telemedicine Mobile Medical Applications and Patient Monitoring Smart Beds Nanobots in Medicine

TELEHEALTH PRESENCE GROWING IN TRADITIONAL RETAIL OUTLETS Walgreens Amazon



CHAPTER 4: TELEHEALTH REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT

United States : Interstate Licensure Medical Compact

: Interstate Licensure Medical Compact Europe : Country Cross-Border Telemedicine

: Country Cross-Border Telemedicine Reimbursement for Telehealth Services in United States

Reimbursement for Telehealth in Europe

CHAPTER 5: MARKET SEGMENTS BY COMPONENT

EQUIPMENT AND DEVICES Blood Pressure Monitor Glucose Monitor Prothrombin Time (PT) Monitor Cardiac Rhythm/Event Monitor EKG/ECG Monitoring Fetal Heart Monitor Neurological Event and Function Monitor Anesthesia Monitor Capnograph Pulse Oximeters Sleep Monitor

SERVICES Networked Solutions Cloud Services Ascom Holding AG ForaHealthyMe, Inc. Spruce Health VSee Lab Remote Monitoring Centers Direct to Consumer/On-Demand Telehealth Telehealth/Telemonitoring Services by Application ESRD and Home Dialysis Monitoring ESRD Home Management: Baxter International



CHAPTER 6: MARKETS BY WORLD REGION

CHAPTER 7: PATIENT MONITORING & TELEHEALTH MARKET LEADERS

Abbott

Amazon

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Ascom Holding

Athena GTX

AViTA

Baxter

Biomedix

BioTelemetry

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Cardiomedix

CAREpoint

Compumedics

Contec Medical Systems

Dexcom

Drager

eDevice

Eko Devices

ForaHealthyMe

GE Healthcare

GeaCom

General Devices

GlobalMed Group

Insulet

LifeScan

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Nihon Kohden

Notal Vision

OMRON

OSI Systems

Philips

Remote Medical International

Roche

Spruce Health

swyMed

Teladoc Health

Thinklabs

TytoCare

VSee Lab

Walgreens

