Remote patient monitoring market size to grow by USD 1,733.81 million from 2022 to 2027; The emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0 to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote patient monitoring market is set to grow by USD 1,733.81 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 22.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0 is driving the remote patient monitoring system market growth. Digital healthcare refers to the use of electronic devices, smartphones, information and communications technology (ICT), and advanced medical devices in the healthcare industry. Moreover, healthcare service providers are investing in advanced IT solutions to support the implementation of healthcare 4.0 architecture, which provides a holistic IT ecosystem in hospitals and clinics through the implementation of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and the integration of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and predictive analytics. The use of advanced technology supports advanced clinical research and helps in effectively sharing the data to improve healthcare provisions. The penetration of smartphones and tablets enables service providers and payers to use m-health technology for the treatment and medical billings. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The remote patient monitoring market covers the following areas:

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Sizing

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Forecast

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis

The report on the remote patient monitoring market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

The increasing popularity of m-health is the primary trend in the remote patient monitoring system market. Mobile health is the practice of delivering healthcare through mobile devices such as patient monitoring devices, mobile phones, and PDAs.In addition, the increase in the penetration of mobile devices worldwide has supported the increasing adoption of mobile health technologies. Mobile health technologies help healthcare organizations reduce medical costs and utilize effective remote patient monitoring. Thus, the increased demand for mobile health because of the convenience of the device is likely to contribute to the growth of the telemedicine market.

Key Challenges

Reimbursement issues are the major challenge impeding the remote patient monitoring system market growth. In health care, the reimbursement payments for remote healthcare are not widely adopted by payers, so all cases of telehealth are not reimbursed, and there are no proper standards defined for reimbursement. Also, Reimbursement does not cover teleradiology and electrocardiogram (ECG) applications as they are store and forward applications and do not involve face-to-face interactions. Some insurance companies value the benefits of remote patient monitoring and hence, offer reimbursement for a wide variety of services; others have yet to develop comprehensive reimbursement policies. Therefore telehealth payment may require prior approval.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This remote patient monitoring market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vital signs and implantable), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the vital signs segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Vital signs remote patient monitoring is used as external monitoring, including blood pressure monitoring, glucose monitoring, oxygen saturation monitoring, brain monitoring, temperature monitoring, respiratory monitoring, and fetal heart monitoring. They are mainly bedside equipment, which is used to monitor a patient in the presence of a technician. The demand for vital sign monitoring solutions, specifically for remotely determining oxygen saturation and temperature, and respiratory, and fetal heart monitoring equipment increased globally.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Alten SA

Boston Scientific Corp.

Caretaker Medical NA

Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

MphRx Inc.

Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OMRON Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

OSP Labs

Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

Siemens AG

Smiths Group Plc

General Electric Co.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as FreeStyle LibreLink App, and LibreView.

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as FreeStyle LibreLink App, and LibreView. Advantech Co. Ltd: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Advantech POC 6 series

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Advantech POC 6 series Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as LATITUDE NXT Patient Management System.

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as LATITUDE NXT Patient Management System. Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Infinity PiCCO SmartPod, and Infinity M540.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,733.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, Boston Scientific Corp., Caretaker Medical NA, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, MphRx Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., OSI Systems Inc., OSP Labs, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, and General Electric Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

