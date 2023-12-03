Remote patient monitoring market size to increase by USD 1.73 billion | North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 1.73 billion during the forecast period. By region, the global remote patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the benefits of remote patient monitoring solutions, increasing work pressure across healthcare facilities, growing advances in patient data collection technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the regional market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

The remote patient monitoring market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as FreeStyle LibreLink App, and LibreView.

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as FreeStyle LibreLink App, and LibreView. Advantech Co. Ltd: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Advantech POC 6 series

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Advantech POC 6 series Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as LATITUDE NXT Patient Management System.

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as LATITUDE NXT Patient Management System. Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Infinity PiCCO SmartPod, and Infinity M540.

The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Infinity PiCCO SmartPod, and Infinity M540. Honeywell International Inc: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the CARESCAPE ONE system.

The market is driven by factors such as the cost benefits of remote patient monitoring, the emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0, and the need for healthcare facilities in remote areas. However, the complexities associated with the deployment of smart healthcare solutions are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into vital signs and implantable . The vital signs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The vital signs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this remote patient monitoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remote patient monitoring market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the remote patient monitoring market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the remote patient monitoring market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remote patient monitoring market vendors

