Remote patient monitoring market size to increase by USD 1.73 billion | The emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0 to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 1.73 billion during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the cost benefits of remote patient monitoring, the emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0, and the need for healthcare facilities in remote areas. However, the complexities associated with the deployment of smart healthcare solutions are hindering market growth. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023-2027
Company Profiles

The remote patient monitoring market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as FreeStyle LibreLink App, and LibreView.
  • Advantech Co. Ltd: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Advantech POC 6 series
  • Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as LATITUDE NXT Patient Management System.
  • Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Infinity PiCCO SmartPod, and Infinity M540.
  • Honeywell International Inc: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the CARESCAPE ONE system.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Masimo Corp.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte Ltd.
  • Nihon Kohden Corp.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • OSI Systems Inc.
  • OSP Labs
Geographical Analysis

By region, the global remote patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the benefits of remote patient monitoring solutions, increasing work pressure across healthcare facilities, growing advances in patient data collection technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the regional market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into vital signs and implantable. The vital signs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this remote patient monitoring market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remote patient monitoring market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the remote patient monitoring market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the remote patient monitoring market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remote patient monitoring market vendors

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. market Segmentation by End-user
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

