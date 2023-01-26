Remote patient monitoring market size to increase by USD 1,733.81 million: North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

Jan 26, 2023, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,733.81 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global remote patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the benefits of remote patient monitoring solutions, increasing work pressure across healthcare facilities, growing advances in patient data collection technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The remote patient monitoring market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as FreeStyle LibreLink App, and LibreView.
- Advantech Co. Ltd: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Advantech POC 6 series
- Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as LATITUDE NXT Patient Management System.
- Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as Infinity PiCCO SmartPod, and Infinity M540.
- Honeywell International Inc: The company offers remote patient monitoring such as the CARESCAPE ONE system.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Masimo Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte Ltd.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- OSP Labs
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the cost benefits of remote patient monitoring, the emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0, and the need for healthcare facilities in remote areas. However, the complexities associated with the deployment of smart healthcare solutions are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into vital signs and implantable. The vital signs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this remote patient monitoring market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remote patient monitoring market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the remote patient monitoring market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the remote patient monitoring market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remote patient monitoring market vendors
|
Remote Patient Monitoring Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.22%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1733.81 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
21.01
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, Boston Scientific Corp., Caretaker Medical NA, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, MphRx Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., OSI Systems Inc., OSP Labs, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, and General Electric Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global remote patient monitoring market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global remote patient monitoring market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Vital signs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Vital signs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vital signs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Vital signs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vital signs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Implantable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Implantable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 12.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 117: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 122: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 12.10 Masimo Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Masimo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Masimo Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Masimo Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 145: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 12.12 MphRx Inc.
- Exhibit 150: MphRx Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: MphRx Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: MphRx Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 OMRON Corp.
- Exhibit 153: OMRON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: OMRON Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 OSI Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 158: OSI Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: OSI Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: OSI Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: OSI Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics
- Exhibit 162: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics - Key offerings
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Smiths Group Plc
- Exhibit 170: Smiths Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Smiths Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 173: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 180: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations
