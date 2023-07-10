Remote Patient Monitoring Market size worth $ 166.52 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market" By Component (Services and Software, Devices), By End-User (Providers, Payers), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 24.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 166.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=254710

Browse in-depth TOC on "Remote Patient Monitoring Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Disorders, Utilization of Monitoring Devices, and Aging Population

The Remote Patient Monitoring Market is witnessing robust growth due to several key market drivers, including the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, increased utilization of remote patient monitoring devices, and the growing elderly population. These factors are contributing to an expansion in the market size, making remote patient monitoring a vital component of modern healthcare systems.

Remote patient monitoring devices have gained significant popularity due to their user-friendly nature and accessibility across all age groups. Notably, these devices are widely utilized among the elderly population, who are more susceptible to chronic illnesses. As the aging demographic continues to expand, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for healthcare and long-term care services, which places a significant burden on public health systems and governments. However, this scenario also presents a favorable market opportunity for remote patient monitoring solutions.

By leveraging remote patient monitoring technologies, healthcare providers can effectively reduce unnecessary visits, hospital admissions, readmissions, and the associated costs and time spent on traveling to seek medical attention. This expansion of healthcare services beyond traditional settings not only enhances accessibility but also enables healthcare professionals to reach a wider patient population. Remote patient monitoring has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry by extending the reach of quality care, particularly to remote and underserved areas.

Nevertheless, the telehealth and telemedicine sector faces a critical challenge in the form of healthcare fraud. Both patients and doctors can become victims of fraudulent activities, jeopardizing the integrity and effectiveness of these practices. Instances of healthcare fraud include ineligible or unlisted institutional providers utilizing inappropriate coding and billing practices to make false claims, as well as the fraudulent use of a doctor's name and accounts to obtain funds from insurance carriers. It is imperative to address and mitigate healthcare fraud to maintain trust and ensure the continued growth and success of telehealth and telemedicine practices.

The Remote Patient Monitoring Market boasts a dynamic competitive landscape, with several key players driving innovation and shaping the industry. Prominent companies operating in this market include Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Welch Allyn, Smiths Medical, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, LifeWatch, and Medtronic. These industry leaders continually strive to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions, aiming to capture a significant market share and maintain their market ranking.

In conclusion, the Remote Patient Monitoring Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, increased utilization of monitoring devices, and the growing elderly population. As healthcare systems grapple with the challenges posed by an aging society, remote patient monitoring solutions offer a promising way to extend healthcare services, reduce costs, and improve accessibility. However, addressing healthcare fraud is crucial to maintaining the integrity of telehealth and telemedicine practices. The competitive landscape is vibrant, with key players employing various development strategies to solidify their market position.

For further information, detailed market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market into Component, End-User, And Geography.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Component

Services & Software



Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by End-User

Providers



Payers



Patients



Other

Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Patient Safety And Risk Management Softwares Market By Type (Risk Management And Safety Solutions, Claims Management Solutions), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Geography And Forecast

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC)Testing Market By Product (Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing, Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing), By Application (Internet, Doctor Office), By Geography And Forecast

Consumer Healthcare Products Market By Product Type (Nutrition, Oral Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets), By Geography And Forecast

Patient Monitoring Accessories Market By Product (SpO2 Sensors, Blood Pressure Cuffs, Brain Monitoring System Sensors, Neuromuscular Transmission Sensors, Temperature Sensors), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Healthcare), By Geography And Forecast

Top 10 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies pushing latent capacity for patients' recuperation

Visualize Remote Patient Monitoring Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research