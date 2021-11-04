Remote Patient Monitoring Platform 100Plus Powered by Artificial Intelligence Health Assistant Ava Leads to Improved Health Metrics for Senior Adult Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 100Plus, a Connect America company and a leading Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for clinicians and patients, has found significant reductions in blood pressure, blood glucose for diabetics, and weight loss following use of their RPM platform in an analysis of more than 18,000 Medicare patients across nearly 350 practices.

100Plus' RPM platform uses Ava, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual medical assistant. In patients using the 100Plus program, the mean systolic blood pressure decreased from 141.0 mmHg to 136.3 mmHg in the first three months, a reduction that is both clinically and statistically significant. Additionally, diabetes patients' random glucose decreased by 7.5 mg/dl from 150 mg/dl to 142.5 mg/dl and patients starting 220 pounds and higher had a mean weight loss of 6.4 pounds during their first 180 days on the platform. These reductions highlight the potential for improvements in long-term outcomes and reduced health care utilization and costs.

Clinicians using 100Plus have noticed the impact of the AI-based RPM program. In a customer-wide survey to 350 practices across the United States, seventy percent of clinicians using 100Plus in their practices believe 100Plus RPM has reduced or greatly reduced the incidence of hospitalizations and other forms of high acuity care, while ninety four percent of providers believe the process has improved or greatly improved blood pressure control in hypertension. Since hypertension increases risk of heart failure, it's notable that sixty nine percent reported an improved ability to achieve guideline-directed medical therapy for heart failure. A recent systematic review in the National Library of Medicine demonstrated that a patient with heart failure's annual medical costs were approximately $24,383, primarily driven by heart failure hospitalizations. Individuals with heart failure hospitalizations are also at high risk of readmission to the hospital within 30 days, with an added estimated cost of $15,732 to $25,879 per person.

"I have been using 100Plus Remote Patient Monitoring for more than a year and am currently following the physiologic data on over 165 of my senior patients," said Alan Smith, MD, FAAFP, a family medicine physician in Delta, Utah. "I see my patients taking a greater interest in their personal health, which has resulted in better control of their medical problems and improvement in quality metrics."

In addition to Ava's impact on managing chronic conditions, the survey revealed that healthcare practices using the conversational AI have seen a thirty six percent increase in patient adherence, higher patient retention and administrative time savings for physicians and staff. The platform is designed to interact with seniors who are often less tech-savvy and less trusting of new technologies. Ava personifies the staff of an individual physician practice to build trust and create higher engagement among this patient population.

"Ava's integration of machine learning and our growing understanding of behavioral modification provides a truly personal and motivating touchpoint for patients. Ava's contextual prompts for action make patients more likely to keep their health top of mind on a daily basis," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "Our analysis shows that the 100Plus platform is the gold standard for patient outcomes in remote patient monitoring."

100Plus offers zero-click setup for providers, and an end-to-end solution, including patient outreach, device setup, patient engagement and education, and automated claim generation. It is also the only RPM platform utilizing AI to demonstrate significant reductions in clinically important health measures. Additionally, 100Plus doubled enrollment in the RPM programs of its practices through the first half of 2021.

More about Ava

Upon consent from a physician practice, Ava performs outreach as a member of the practice to facilitate enrollment in the RPM program for eligible beneficiaries. 100Plus' RPM services provide high-risk patients with cellularly-connected blood pressure cuffs, digital weight scale, thermometers, and blood glucose monitors that, after a patient takes a reading, automatically flow the encrypted data to clinicians. 100Plus gives clinicians a new tool enabling them to monitor and engage with patients in between office visits, thus preventing more and expensive care later.

After enrollment and training, Ava engages patients to drive behaviors salient to their personalized health data, including a patient's medical history and adherence to clinician-directed care plans. Ava works through SMS, and patients are not required to download an App. Ava's machine learning enables patients to interact, ask questions and receive tailored responses based on their individual health status and care plan.

About 100Plus, a Connect America Company

100Plus, recently acquired by Connect America, is a leading Remote Patient Monitoring platform empowering doctors to manage their chronic patients remotely, proactively engage them to avoid expensive, episodic care, and drive a higher quality of life. When a patient receives a 100Plus medical device, it is fully configured and ready to use out of the box; there is no smartphone, App, Bluetooth, WiFi, or cellular plan required.

