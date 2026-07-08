Remote People Platform Earns A+ in AI-Augmented Security Audit by Astra Security

The Employer of Record platform trusted by Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, LVMH and more than 3,000 organizations passes its annual penetration test with every identified vulnerability remediated.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote People, the New York‑headquartered global Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment provider operating in 150+ countries, today announced that its platform, app.remotepeople.com, has been awarded an A+ rating by Astra Security following the company's annual in‑depth penetration test and security audit. The certification, signed by Astra Security CTO Ananda Krishna, is valid through June 25, 2027.

This year's audit set a higher bar than previous cycles. Astra Security's testing methodology now incorporates AI‑assisted vulnerability discovery, surfacing a broader class of potential issues than traditional penetration testing alone. Remote People's engineering team responded in kind, applying AI‑augmented remediation tooling on its own side. The bulk of identified vulnerabilities were closed within a week — without slowing delivery of critical product roadmap items — and the final minor findings were cleared shortly after, earning the platform its A+ grade.

For Remote People, whose platform handles employment contracts, payroll, tax IDs, and banking details on behalf of thousands of employees hired through its EOR service in more than 150 countries, platform security is a first‑order concern. The company already holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR certifications.

A more aggressive follow‑up audit before year‑end

Remote People is not stopping there. With recent industry reporting on the ability of frontier AI models — including Anthropic's Mythos — to identify software vulnerabilities at scale, the company is engaging an alternative, independent security vendor to conduct a second, deliberately more aggressive audit of app.remotepeople.com before the end of 2026.

"Every EOR platform holds enormous responsibility for the data of the employees and companies it serves — contracts, payroll, tax IDs, banking details. Security isn't a compliance checkbox for us; it's a core promise. An A+ from Astra Security this year is a milestone, but the bar is moving fast, which is exactly why we're doubling down with a second, independent audit later this year."

— Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People

About Remote People

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment provider headquartered in New York, helping companies hire, pay, and manage employees in 150+ countries without setting up a local entity. Its platform covers the full "recruit, employ, incorporate" journey: international recruitment through an in‑house team, EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, Contractor of Record (COR), global mobility with work‑visa sponsorship, US PEO, and company incorporation. Remote People is the trusted solution of more than 3,000 organizations, including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is certified SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001. The company was named best Employer of Record platform in the G2 Summer 2026 reports, with 80+ badges, and ranked #1 in the 2026 best EOR guides published by People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator. Learn more at remotepeople.com.

Press contact

Remote People

Pierre Pradier — Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer

[email protected]

remotepeople.com

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Note interne : citation à valider avec Antoine Boquen avant diffusion. Certificate ID Astra Security : af4cec80‑142c‑4130‑8a51‑f41f3672eb8b. Valid Jun 25, 2026 – Jun 25, 2027.

SOURCE Remote People