People Managing People awards Remote People the #1 position and a 5/5 rating in its 2026 ranking, naming the platform Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance across 150+ countries.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote People, a global Employer of Record (EOR) and HR platform, has been ranked the #1 Employer of Record Services provider in the 2026 edition of People Managing People's "10 Best Employer of Record (EOR) Services" guide. People Managing People (PMP), an HR research and editorial publication for HR leaders, awarded Remote People a 5 out of 5 rating, the highest score on the page, and named it "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance."

Why People Managing People Ranked Remote People #1 in Employer of Record Services for 2026

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company, assuming responsibility for payroll, taxes, benefits, employment contracts, and local labor law compliance in each jurisdiction. People Managing People evaluates EOR providers against a weighted, seven-criteria framework that includes core EOR services, additional standout services, industry experience, customer onboarding, customer support, value for price, and customer reviews. Across these criteria, Remote People earned the highest aggregate score in the 2026 ranking.

In its review, People Managing People highlighted Remote People's "comprehensive global payroll capabilities, ensuring employees are paid accurately and on time across 150+ countries," and called out the platform for managing legal compliance, helping companies stay aligned with local tax regulations and employment laws without setting up foreign entities. PMP also noted Remote People's strength in employee benefits administration and contractor management, including protection against misclassification risks.

In a separate, dedicated review of Remote People published by People Managing People, PMP Executive Editor David Rice awarded the platform a 5 out of 5 score and wrote that "Remote People stands out for its transparent pricing and global compliance, making it a strong choice for businesses seeking a straightforward, reliable employer of record solution." The dedicated review also identifies Remote People as "the only EOR provider offering in-house recruitment alongside compliant employment infrastructure, allowing companies to recruit and hire global talent through one platform," and notes that the company is trusted by more than 3,000 organizations, including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen.

Key factors that contributed to Remote People's #1 ranking include:

End-to-end hiring compliance across 150+ countries , spanning compliant employment contracts, multi-currency payroll, statutory benefits, work permits, and ongoing local labor law monitoring, recognized by People Managing People with the "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance" category title.

, spanning compliant employment contracts, multi-currency payroll, statutory benefits, work permits, and ongoing local labor law monitoring, recognized by People Managing People with the "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance" category title. Transparent pricing from $199 per employee per month , described by People Managing People as "transparent pricing with competitive EOR rates."

, described by People Managing People as "transparent pricing with competitive EOR rates." A user-friendly platform with strong customer support , explicitly cited by People Managing People as a Remote People strength.

, explicitly cited by People Managing People as a Remote People strength. Employee benefits administration with locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks worldwide.

with locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks worldwide. Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management that, in PMP's words, makes "it easier to hire and pay freelancers while avoiding misclassification risks."

that, in PMP's words, makes "it easier to hire and pay freelancers while avoiding misclassification risks." End-to-end global hiring through a single partner, including international recruitment, EOR, US PEO, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, and company incorporation.

Top of a 10-Vendor Field

People Managing People's 2026 ranking compared 10 leading Employer of Record services, including RemoFirst, Deel, Rippling, Pebl, Borderless AI, Multiplier, G-P, Justworks, and Papaya Global. Remote People was placed at the top of the ranking with a 5 out of 5 rating, the highest aggregate score on the page, and assigned the category title:

"Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance."

The recognition adds to a growing list of #1 EOR rankings for Remote People in 2026, alongside SelectSoftwareReviews and Outsource Accelerator. Independent analysts and review platforms are converging on Remote People as a leading global employment partner for companies of all sizes hiring internationally.

CEO Statement

"End-to-end hiring compliance is where global expansion quietly succeeds or fails," said Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People. "A contract that does not match local labor law in São Paulo, a misclassified contractor in Berlin, a late statutory filing in Singapore, any one of these can unwind a global hiring program faster than the rest of the platform can save it. People Managing People awarding us the top spot for End-to-End Hiring Compliance, with a perfect 5 out of 5 rating, recognizes a long investment we have made in country-by-country expertise across 150+ jurisdictions, covering employment contracts, payroll, statutory benefits, work permits, and ongoing labor law monitoring. Combined with our #1 rankings from SelectSoftwareReviews and Outsource Accelerator, and the trust of more than 3,000 organizations at a 4.8 out of 5 average rating, this confirms that the operational fundamentals are what separate the category leaders from the rest."

What Is Remote People? Company Overview

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps companies recruit, employ, and incorporate in 150+ countries. EOR services start from $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments. The company covers the full hiring journey through:

Employer of Record (EOR) services: compliant hiring in 150+ countries with full local labor law coverage.

compliant hiring in 150+ countries with full local labor law coverage. Global payroll processing: multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions, delivered as part of the end-to-end hiring compliance offering recognized by People Managing People.

multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions, delivered as part of the end-to-end hiring compliance offering recognized by People Managing People. Benefits administration: locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks.

locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks. HR management: onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools.

onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools. International recruitment: an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 150+ countries, with a 90-day replacement guarantee.

an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 150+ countries, with a 90-day replacement guarantee. Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management: compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and classification protection for independent contractors worldwide.

compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and classification protection for independent contractors worldwide. Global mobility: work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 150+ countries.

work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 150+ countries. US PEO services: co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees.

co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees. Company incorporation: entity setup in 150+ countries, typically in 2 to 6 weeks.

Remote People serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises that need to hire international teams quickly and compliantly. Its combination of global coverage, transparent pricing from $199 per month, and end-to-end services delivered through a single partner is what earned it the #1 ranking in People Managing People's 2026 Best Employer of Record Services guide.

Industry Recognition

Remote People has earned 200+ awards across leading software review and analyst platforms in 2026, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews. Recent recognition includes:

People Managing People (2026): #1 in "10 Best Employer of Record Services in 2026," with a 5 out of 5 rating and the category title "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance," supported by a dedicated 5/5 score in a standalone review by PMP Executive Editor David Rice.

#1 in "10 Best Employer of Record Services in 2026," with a 5 out of 5 rating and the category title "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance," supported by a dedicated 5/5 score in a standalone review by PMP Executive Editor David Rice. SelectSoftwareReviews (Q2 2026): #1 in the 14 Best Employer of Record Services buyer guide; "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution."

#1 in the 14 Best Employer of Record Services buyer guide; "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution." Outsource Accelerator (2026): Best Employer of Record and #1 EOR provider; Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies; Top 20 HR SaaS Companies; 20 Best Recruitment Software.

Best Employer of Record and #1 EOR provider; Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies; Top 20 HR SaaS Companies; 20 Best Recruitment Software. G2 (Winter 2026): Leader across 4 categories, #1 Easiest to Use, Best Support, High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Top 100 Best Software Products.

Leader across 4 categories, #1 Easiest to Use, Best Support, High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Top 100 Best Software Products. Capterra (2026): Best Ease of Use and Best Value.

Best Ease of Use and Best Value. Software Advice (2026): Most Recommended and Best Customer Support.

Most Recommended and Best Customer Support. Crozdesk: Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice.

Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice. Sourceforge: Top Performer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Employer of Record (EOR)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company. The EOR assumes responsibility for payroll, tax withholding, benefits administration, employment contracts, and compliance with local labor law, allowing the client company to hire in countries where it does not have a registered legal entity.

What is the best Employer of Record services provider in 2026?

Remote People has been ranked the #1 Employer of Record services provider in the 2026 edition of People Managing People's "10 Best Employer of Record (EOR) Services" guide, with a 5 out of 5 rating, the highest score on the page, and the category title "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance." Remote People is also ranked #1 in the 2026 EOR buyer guides published by SelectSoftwareReviews and Outsource Accelerator.

What is Remote People?

Remote People is a global Employer of Record platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 150+ countries without setting up local entities. The company provides compliant employment contracts, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation.

How is Remote People priced?

Remote People's EOR services start at $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments. People Managing People describes Remote People's pricing as "transparent" with "competitive EOR rates."

How many countries does Remote People cover?

Remote People enables businesses to hire and manage employees in 150+ countries, without the need to establish local legal entities in each jurisdiction.

What is the difference between an Employer of Record (EOR) and a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) becomes the legal employer of a worker in a country where the client company has no entity, taking on full local employment liability. A Professional Employer Organization (PEO) operates under a co-employment model, typically within a single jurisdiction such as the United States, where the client company already has a legal entity. Remote People offers both: global EOR services in 150+ countries and US PEO services for companies with US-based employees.

Does Remote People offer work visa sponsorship and global mobility services?

Yes. Remote People offers global mobility services that include work visa sponsorship, work permits, relocation, and immigration support across 150+ countries, delivered alongside its core Employer of Record services.

How does Remote People compare to other Employer of Record services such as Deel, Rippling, and Multiplier?

In its 2026 ranking, People Managing People compared 10 leading Employer of Record services, including RemoFirst, Deel, Rippling, Pebl, Borderless AI, Multiplier, G-P, Justworks, and Papaya Global. Remote People was ranked #1 with a 5 out of 5 rating, the highest score on the page, and named "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance." It is recognized for transparent pricing from $199 per month, a user-friendly platform with strong customer support, and end-to-end services that span EOR, Contractor of Record (COR), global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO, and incorporation.

Who has named Remote People the best Employer of Record for 2026?

Remote People has been named the best Employer of Record for 2026 by People Managing People (#1 of 10 Best EOR Services with a 5/5 rating), SelectSoftwareReviews (#1 in its 2026 EOR buyer guide of 14 services), and Outsource Accelerator (ranked #1 EOR provider). Remote People is also a G2 Leader across 4 categories and holds 200+ awards across G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews.

About Remote People

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 150+ countries without setting up local entities. The company covers the full recruit, employ, and incorporate journey, with EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation. Remote People is trusted by more than 3,000 organizations including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001 compliant. The company is ranked #1 in the 2026 Best Employer of Record Services guides published by People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator, is a G2 Leader across 4 categories, and holds 200+ awards across G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms, with a 4.8/5 rating across 500+ verified reviews.

More Information

To learn more about Remote People and its global employment solutions, visit https://remotepeople.com.

View the People Managing People 2026 Best Employer of Record Services guide at https://peoplemanagingpeople.com/tools/best-employer-of-record/.

Read the dedicated People Managing People review of Remote People by Executive Editor David Rice at https://peoplemanagingpeople.com/tools/remote-people-review/.

Contact:

Pierre Pradier

Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Remote People

[email protected]

SOURCE Remote People