Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Size Worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 7.9%: Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is estimated to be worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of robbery in commercial vehicles entail the need for advanced technologies to protect the vehicle. Due to the robberies, the logistics industry frequently suffers massive losses, and there is an increased demand for advanced technology to prevent the robberies, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the rapid adoption of IoT and Artificial intelligence in the vehicle to provide improved reliability and security is anticipated to further facilitate market growth over the forecast period.

However, it is anticipated that privacy issues and the risk of automotive damage due to engines' lockdown will restrain the market growth over the forecast years.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/202

Key Highlights from The Report

In January 2019 , in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance the LoJack position in the U.S.

, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance the LoJack position in the U.S. Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast period, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Due to increasing cases of car thievery globally, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing robbery cases in logistical vehicles, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to rise substantially in the forecast timeframe.

Due to rising concerns for the safety of cars, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years.

is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years. Key participants include Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automatic



Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Electric



Diesel



Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Commercial



Passenger

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

1. U.S. 2. 3.

Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

1. 2. U.K. 3. 4. BENELUX 5. Rest of

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Rest of APAC

Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

1. 2. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Automotive Actuators Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Applications (Throttle, Seat Adjustment, Brake, Closer and Other Actuators) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Automotive LiDAR Market By Image Type (2D Image Type, 3D Image Type) By Technology (Solid-State LiDAR, Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR), By Vehicle Type (ICE, HEV, PHEV), By Application, By Location, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd), By Product (Primer, Basecoat), By Technology (Water-borne Coatings, UV-cured Coatings), By Substrate (Glass, Metal), By Application (Commercial vehicles), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, Electric Vehicle), By Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network) and By Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Powertrain, Body Control, Telematics) Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Camera Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Technology (Infrared, Thermal and Digital Cameras) and By Applications Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]



Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

SOURCE Emergen Research