Remote Work & Retreat Company Barnfox Opens Its First Manhattan Location and Launches Residencies Program

HUDSON, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barnfox , a pioneering work and retreat company, announces today the launch of its Residencies Program to help companies decentralize their workforce and open connected community hubs and the opening of its first Manhattan location. Joining previously-opened locations in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, Barnfox has created the first network of design-focused, community-driven work and retreat spaces bridging cities and getaway destinations — a benefit that isn't available by any other major coworking company.

"Barnfox was born out of a passion to create community-driven spaces that empower the remote workforce to get away, live, work, and play from anywhere in the world," said CEO & Co-Founder Frederick Pikovsky. "Remote work has necessitated spaces like Barnfox to exist around the country and to meet that need we have moved quickly to introduce solutions for individuals and companies."

Located at 821 Broadway, Barnfox's newest location and first residency was commissioned by Nirvana Health to support a hybrid/remote workforce. The space is equipped with Barnfox's signature amenities and member programming, and provides a flexible solution to underutilized commercial office space. Residencies was launched in response to a waitlist of over 100 individuals and companies interested in Barnfox spaces.

"As Barnfox has grown from one to four locations, we have always kept the local environment at the heart of every decision we have made," said Co-Founder Tim Tedesco. "Reconnecting with nature is core to Barnfox's existence, and with each new location we are creating new opportunities through events and activities to help members replenish in nature."

To create an integrated offsite retreat ecosystem, Barnfox also introduced an accommodations program in early 2021, a collection of unique partner accommodations located close to Barnfox workspaces. Members get access to exclusive booking rates and benefits. Barnfox has also hired former WeWork Executive Kiel Lawrence as Head of Development/Board Member to spearhead future Barnfox locations and developments such as the introduction of Residencies.

About Barnfox

Founded in 2020 in Hudson, NY, Barnfox is the first network of design-focused, community-driven workspaces bridging cities to getaway destinations. Created in collaboration between remote work pioneer and serial entrepreneur Frederick Pikovsky and industrial designer Tim Tedesco, Barnfox offers a diverse, community-driven environment for individuals and companies, led by a passion to work, gather, and play anywhere.

Contact:

Factory PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Barnfox