Remote Work and Learn Solutions Drive Dell Technologies' Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Nov 24, 2020, 16:25 ET
News summary
- Third quarter total revenue up 3% to $23.5 billion
- Record Client Solutions Group revenue of $12.3 billion, up 8%, operating income of $1.0 billion
- Diluted earnings per share up 64% to $1.08, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share up 16% to $2.03
- Operating income up 35% to $1.1 billion, non-GAAP operating income up 12% to $2.7 billion
Full story
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter. Revenue was up 3% to $23.5 billion. The company generated operating income of $1.1 billion, a 35% increase over the same period in the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income of $2.7 billion, up 12%. Net income was $881 million, non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $3.0 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $1.08, up 64% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.03, up 16%.
"Technology has never been more important, and as the world evolves, so does our business," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We met unprecedented demand for remote work and learn solutions this quarter while increasing revenue to $23.5 billion. At the same time, we accelerated our as-a-Service strategy and hybrid cloud capabilities at the edge – positioning us to win in these growing markets and making it easy for customers to manage data and workloads across all their operations."
In October, at Dell Technologies World Experience, the company announced the expansion of its as-a-Service capabilities with Project APEX to simplify how customers and partners access technology on-demand – across storage, servers, networking, hyperconverged infrastructure, PCs and broader solutions. Project APEX will unify the company's as-a-Service and cloud strategies, technology offerings, and go-to-market efforts. Businesses will have a consistent as-a-Service experience wherever they run workloads including on-premises, edge locations and public clouds.
|
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)
|
Total net revenue
|
$
|
23,482
|
$
|
22,844
|
3%
|
$
|
68,112
|
$
|
68,122
|
—%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
1,129
|
$
|
836
|
35%
|
$
|
2,967
|
$
|
1,905
|
56%
|
Net income
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
552
|
60%
|
$
|
2,162
|
$
|
5,113
|
(58)%
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
0.66
|
64%
|
$
|
2.64
|
$
|
5.50
|
(52)%
|
Non-GAAP net revenue
|
$
|
23,521
|
$
|
22,928
|
3%
|
$
|
68,241
|
$
|
68,372
|
—%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
2,725
|
$
|
2,442
|
12%
|
$
|
7,504
|
$
|
7,381
|
2%
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
1,711
|
$
|
1,445
|
18%
|
$
|
4,475
|
$
|
4,405
|
2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,231
|
$
|
2,857
|
13%
|
$
|
8,938
|
$
|
8,586
|
4%
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share -
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
1.75
|
16%
|
$
|
5.28
|
$
|
5.35
|
(1)%
Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.
Dell Technologies ended the quarter with cash and investments of $13 billion and paid down $4.6 billion in debt during the quarter. The company had total deferred revenue of $28.7 billion as of quarter end, up 11% year-over-year. Recurring revenue, which includes deferred revenue amortization, utility and as-a-Service models was approximately $6 billion for the quarter, up 13% year-over-year.
"We delivered differentiated performance through our diversified portfolio and are leaning into growth opportunities while managing operating expenses in a disciplined way," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "In the third quarter, we drove value by expanding profitability at a significant multiple of revenue and generated $3 billion in operating cash flow."
Operating segments summary
Client Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was a record $12.3 billion. Operating income was a record $1.0 billion, up 36% and 8.2% of Client Solutions Group revenue. The company saw continued demand for remote work, learning and gaming solutions. Consumer revenue was $3.5 billion, up 14%, while commercial client revenue was $8.8 billion, up 5%.
Key highlights:
- Consumer direct business up 47% with consumer direct online business up 62%, based on orders.
- Strong performance with double-digit revenue growth in Latitude and Precision notebooks and triple-digit revenue growth in Commercial Chromebooks.
- Strength in the XPS premium line and gaming systems including Alienware, with strong double-digit revenue growth for both notebooks and desktops.
Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was $8.0 billion, with customers continuing to direct more spending towards remote work and business continuity solutions. Storage revenue was $3.9 billion, while servers and networking revenue was $4.2 billion. Operating income was $882 million for the third quarter, or approximately 11% of Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue.
Key highlights:
- Launch of new HCI, cloud, storage and data protection integration with latest VMware releases to help customers innovate across edge locations, data centers and hybrid clouds.
- Continued strong demand for VxRail and PowerMax solutions, with double-digit orders growth in both for the third straight quarter.
- PowerEdge server orders up single digits sequentially.
VMware revenue was $2.9 billion for the third quarter, up 8% driven by broad-based strength across a diverse product portfolio. Operating income for the quarter was $837 million, or 28.9% of VMware revenue.
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
Net revenue (a):
|
Products
|
$
|
17,352
|
$
|
17,275
|
—%
|
$
|
50,127
|
$
|
51,765
|
(3)%
|
Services
|
6,130
|
5,569
|
10%
|
17,985
|
16,357
|
10%
|
Total net revenue
|
23,482
|
22,844
|
3%
|
68,112
|
68,122
|
—%
|
Cost of net revenue:
|
Products
|
13,789
|
13,558
|
2%
|
39,923
|
40,526
|
(1)%
|
Services
|
2,432
|
2,160
|
13%
|
6,919
|
6,347
|
9%
|
Total cost of net revenue
|
16,221
|
15,718
|
3%
|
46,842
|
46,873
|
—%
|
Gross margin
|
7,261
|
7,126
|
2%
|
21,270
|
21,249
|
—%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
4,772
|
5,028
|
(5)%
|
14,419
|
15,677
|
(8)%
|
Research and development
|
1,360
|
1,262
|
8%
|
3,884
|
3,667
|
6%
|
Total operating expenses
|
6,132
|
6,290
|
(3)%
|
18,303
|
19,344
|
(5)%
|
Operating income
|
1,129
|
836
|
35%
|
2,967
|
1,905
|
56%
|
Interest and other, net
|
273
|
(677)
|
140%
|
(929)
|
(2,000)
|
54%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
1,402
|
159
|
782%
|
2,038
|
(95)
|
NM
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
521
|
(393)
|
233%
|
(124)
|
(5,208)
|
98%
|
Net income
|
881
|
552
|
60%
|
2,162
|
5,113
|
(58)%
|
Less: Net income attributable
|
49
|
53
|
(8)%
|
139
|
905
|
(85)%
|
Net income attributable to
|
$
|
832
|
$
|
499
|
67%
|
$
|
2,023
|
$
|
4,208
|
(52)%
|
Percentage of Total Net Revenue:
|
Gross margin
|
31
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
20
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Research and development
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
26
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
Operating income
|
5
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
6
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Net income
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Income tax rate
|
37.2
|
%
|
-247.2
|
%
|
-6.1
|
%
|
5482.1
|
%
|
____________________
|
(a)
|
During Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified revenue associated with certain service and software-as-a-service offerings
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
October 30, 2020
|
January 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
11,304
|
$
|
9,302
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
11,377
|
12,484
|
Short-term financing receivables, net
|
4,872
|
4,895
|
Inventories, net
|
3,393
|
3,281
|
Other current assets
|
7,668
|
6,906
|
Total current assets
|
38,614
|
36,868
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
6,344
|
6,055
|
Long-term investments
|
1,655
|
864
|
Long-term financing receivables, net
|
5,374
|
4,848
|
Goodwill
|
40,643
|
41,691
|
Intangible assets, net
|
15,257
|
18,107
|
Other non-current assets
|
11,061
|
10,428
|
Total assets
|
$
|
118,948
|
$
|
118,861
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
6,536
|
$
|
7,737
|
Accounts payable
|
19,792
|
20,065
|
Accrued and other
|
8,715
|
9,773
|
Short-term deferred revenue
|
15,259
|
14,881
|
Total current liabilities
|
50,302
|
52,456
|
Long-term debt
|
43,325
|
44,319
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
13,422
|
12,919
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
5,433
|
5,383
|
Total liabilities
|
112,482
|
115,077
|
Redeemable shares
|
527
|
629
|
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|
Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
883
|
(1,574)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5,056
|
4,729
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,939
|
3,155
|
Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
118,948
|
$
|
118,861
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
552
|
$
|
2,162
|
$
|
5,113
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
2,113
|
1,269
|
3,368
|
670
|
Change in cash from operating activities
|
2,994
|
1,821
|
5,530
|
5,783
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of investments
|
(122)
|
(72)
|
(296)
|
(142)
|
Maturities and sales of investments
|
27
|
19
|
98
|
449
|
Capital expenditures and capitalized software
|
(480)
|
(609)
|
(1,584)
|
(1,876)
|
Acquisition of businesses and assets, net
|
(71)
|
(2,053)
|
(405)
|
(2,437)
|
Divestitures of businesses and assets, net
|
2,067
|
—
|
2,187
|
(3)
|
Other
|
14
|
16
|
26
|
27
|
Change in cash from investing activities
|
1,435
|
(2,699)
|
26
|
(3,982)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
168
|
212
|
389
|
451
|
Repurchases of parent common stock
|
—
|
(2)
|
(240)
|
(6)
|
Repurchases of subsidiary common stock (a)
|
(299)
|
(283)
|
(890)
|
(1,686)
|
Proceeds from debt
|
2,925
|
5,455
|
14,772
|
17,656
|
Repayments of debt
|
(7,024)
|
(5,037)
|
(17,244)
|
(18,948)
|
Other
|
(80)
|
(23)
|
(270)
|
(67)
|
Change in cash from financing activities
|
(4,310)
|
322
|
(3,483)
|
(2,600)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
|
(15)
|
(38)
|
(67)
|
(100)
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
104
|
(594)
|
2,006
|
(899)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning
|
12,053
|
9,935
|
10,151
|
10,240
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the
|
$
|
12,157
|
$
|
9,341
|
$
|
12,157
|
$
|
9,341
|
_________________
|
(a)
|
Subsidiary common stock repurchases are inclusive of employee tax withholding on stock-based compensation.
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):
|
Net Revenue:
|
Servers and networking
|
$
|
4,164
|
$
|
4,241
|
(2)%
|
$
|
12,118
|
$
|
12,858
|
(6)%
|
Storage
|
3,860
|
4,149
|
(7)%
|
11,682
|
12,355
|
(5)%
|
Total ISG net revenue
|
$
|
8,024
|
$
|
8,390
|
(4)%
|
$
|
23,800
|
$
|
25,213
|
(6)%
|
Operating Income:
|
ISG operating income
|
$
|
882
|
$
|
996
|
(11)%
|
$
|
2,587
|
$
|
2,889
|
(10)%
|
% of ISG net revenue
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
% of total reportable
|
32
|
%
|
41
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
Client Solutions Group (CSG):
|
Net Revenue:
|
Commercial
|
$
|
8,783
|
$
|
8,330
|
5%
|
$
|
25,456
|
$
|
25,714
|
(1)%
|
Consumer
|
3,503
|
3,080
|
14%
|
9,137
|
8,354
|
9%
|
Total CSG net revenue
|
$
|
12,286
|
$
|
11,410
|
8%
|
$
|
34,593
|
$
|
34,068
|
2%
|
Operating Income:
|
CSG operating income
|
$
|
1,002
|
$
|
739
|
36%
|
$
|
2,309
|
$
|
2,514
|
(8)%
|
% of CSG net revenue
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
% of total reportable
|
37
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
VMware (a):
|
Net Revenue:
|
Total VMware net revenue
|
$
|
2,893
|
$
|
2,671
|
8%
|
$
|
8,556
|
$
|
7,779
|
10%
|
Operating Income:
|
VMware operating income
|
$
|
837
|
$
|
709
|
18%
|
$
|
2,504
|
$
|
2,055
|
22%
|
% of VMware net revenue
|
29
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
% of total reportable
|
31
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
____________________
|
(a)
|
During Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified Pivotal operating results from Other businesses to the VMware reportable
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:
|
Reportable segment net revenue (a)
|
$
|
23,203
|
$
|
22,471
|
$
|
66,949
|
$
|
67,060
|
Other businesses (a) (b)
|
314
|
456
|
1,288
|
1,311
|
Unallocated transactions (c)
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
Impact of purchase accounting (d)
|
(39)
|
(84)
|
(129)
|
(250)
|
Total consolidated net revenue
|
$
|
23,482
|
$
|
22,844
|
$
|
68,112
|
$
|
68,122
|
Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:
|
Reportable segment operating income (a)
|
$
|
2,721
|
$
|
2,444
|
$
|
7,400
|
$
|
7,458
|
Other businesses (a) (b)
|
3
|
—
|
105
|
(48)
|
Unallocated transactions (c)
|
1
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(29)
|
Impact of purchase accounting (d)
|
(49)
|
(96)
|
(165)
|
(299)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
(845)
|
(1,057)
|
(2,547)
|
(3,334)
|
Transaction-related expenses (e)
|
(52)
|
(76)
|
(211)
|
(165)
|
Stock-based compensation expense (f)
|
(436)
|
(322)
|
(1,219)
|
(886)
|
Other corporate expenses (g)
|
(214)
|
(55)
|
(395)
|
(792)
|
Total consolidated operating income
|
$
|
1,129
|
$
|
836
|
$
|
2,967
|
$
|
1,905
|
_________________
|
(a)
|
During Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified Pivotal operating results from Other businesses to the VMware reportable
|
(b)
|
Secureworks, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a reportable
|
(c)
|
Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments.
|
(d)
|
Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the
|
(e)
|
Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs.
|
(f)
|
Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards
|
(g)
|
Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges, severance, facility action, and other costs.
SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
Non-GAAP net revenue
|
$
|
23,521
|
$
|
22,928
|
3%
|
$
|
68,241
|
$
|
68,372
|
—%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
$
|
7,771
|
$
|
7,768
|
—%
|
$
|
22,722
|
$
|
23,188
|
(2)%
|
% of non-GAAP net revenue
|
33
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
5,046
|
$
|
5,326
|
(5)%
|
$
|
15,218
|
$
|
15,807
|
(4)%
|
% of non-GAAP net revenue
|
21
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
2,725
|
$
|
2,442
|
12%
|
$
|
7,504
|
$
|
7,381
|
2%
|
% of non-GAAP net revenue
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
1,711
|
$
|
1,445
|
18%
|
$
|
4,475
|
$
|
4,405
|
2%
|
% of non-GAAP net revenue
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,231
|
$
|
2,857
|
13%
|
$
|
8,938
|
$
|
8,586
|
4%
|
% of non-GAAP net revenue
|
14
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share -
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
1.75
|
16%
|
$
|
5.28
|
$
|
5.35
|
(1)%
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
23,482
|
$
|
22,844
|
3%
|
$
|
68,112
|
$
|
68,122
|
—%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Impact of purchase
|
39
|
84
|
129
|
250
|
Non-GAAP net revenue
|
$
|
23,521
|
$
|
22,928
|
3%
|
$
|
68,241
|
$
|
68,372
|
—%
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
7,261
|
$
|
7,126
|
2%
|
$
|
21,270
|
$
|
21,249
|
—%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
375
|
517
|
1,122
|
1,555
|
Impact of purchase
|
40
|
86
|
134
|
255
|
Transaction-related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
51
|
33
|
141
|
91
|
Other corporate expenses
|
44
|
6
|
55
|
43
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
$
|
7,771
|
$
|
7,768
|
—%
|
$
|
22,722
|
$
|
23,188
|
(2)%
|
Operating expenses
|
$
|
6,132
|
$
|
6,290
|
(3)%
|
$
|
18,303
|
$
|
19,344
|
(5)%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
(470)
|
(540)
|
(1,425)
|
(1,779)
|
Impact of purchase
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(31)
|
(44)
|
Transaction-related expenses
|
(52)
|
(76)
|
(211)
|
(170)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(385)
|
(289)
|
(1,078)
|
(795)
|
Other corporate expenses
|
(170)
|
(49)
|
(340)
|
(749)
|
Non-GAAP operating
|
$
|
5,046
|
$
|
5,326
|
(5)%
|
$
|
15,218
|
$
|
15,807
|
(4)%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
1,129
|
$
|
836
|
35%
|
$
|
2,967
|
$
|
1,905
|
56%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
845
|
1,057
|
2,547
|
3,334
|
Impact of purchase
|
49
|
96
|
165
|
299
|
Transaction-related expenses
|
52
|
76
|
211
|
165
|
Stock-based compensation
|
436
|
322
|
1,219
|
886
|
Other corporate expenses
|
214
|
55
|
395
|
792
|
Non-GAAP operating
|
$
|
2,725
|
$
|
2,442
|
12%
|
$
|
7,504
|
$
|
7,381
|
2%
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
October 30,
|
November 1,
|
Change
|
Net income
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
552
|
60%
|
$
|
2,162
|
$
|
5,113
|
(58)%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
845
|
1,057
|
2,547
|
3,334
|
Impact of purchase accounting
|
49
|
96
|
165
|
299
|
Transaction-related expenses
|
(286)
|
76
|
(247)
|
165
|
Stock-based compensation
|
436
|
322
|
1,219
|
886
|
Other corporate expenses
|
106
|
55
|
287
|
792
|
Fair value adjustments on
|
(489)
|
(18)
|
(591)
|
(160)
|
Aggregate adjustment for
|
169
|
(695)
|
(1,067)
|
(6,024)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
1,711
|
$
|
1,445
|
18%
|
$
|
4,475
|
$
|
4,405
|
2%
|
Net income
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
552
|
60%
|
$
|
2,162
|
$
|
5,113
|
(58)%
|
Adjustments:
|
Interest and other, net
|
(273)
|
677
|
929
|
2,000
|
Income tax benefit
|
521
|
(393)
|
(124)
|
(5,208)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,361
|
1,494
|
4,017
|
4,608
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
2,490
|
$
|
2,330
|
7%
|
$
|
6,984
|
$
|
6,513
|
7%
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
2,490
|
$
|
2,330
|
7%
|
$
|
6,984
|
$
|
6,513
|
7%
|
Adjustments:
|
Stock-based compensation
|
436
|
322
|
1,219
|
886
|
Impact of purchase
|
39
|
84
|
129
|
251
|
Transaction-related expenses
|
52
|
76
|
211
|
165
|
Other corporate expenses
|
214
|
45
|
395
|
771
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,231
|
$
|
2,857
|
13%
|
$
|
8,938
|
$
|
8,586
|
4%
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
GAAP
|
Amortization
|
Impact of
|
Transaction-
|
Stock-based
|
Other
|
Fair value
adjustments
|
Aggregate
taxes
|
Non-
|
Net income
|
$
|
881
|
845
|
49
|
(286)
|
436
|
106
|
(489)
|
169
|
$
|
1,711
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
49
|
63
|
3
|
5
|
61
|
9
|
(34)
|
(13)
|
143
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
832
|
782
|
46
|
(291)
|
375
|
97
|
(455)
|
182
|
1,568
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
$
|
829
|
$
|
1,564
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
2.10
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
2.03
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|
747
|
747
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|
771
|
771
|
_________________
|
(a)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their
|
(b)
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
GAAP
|
Amortization
|
Impact of
|
Transaction-
|
Stock-based
|
Other
|
Fair value
|
Aggregate
adjustment
for income t
axes
|
Non-
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,162
|
2,547
|
165
|
(247)
|
1,219
|
287
|
(591)
|
(1,067)
|
$
|
4,475
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
139
|
187
|
10
|
20
|
172
|
9
|
(35)
|
(77)
|
425
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
2,023
|
$
|
2,360
|
$
|
155
|
$
|
(267)
|
$
|
1,047
|
$
|
278
|
$
|
(556)
|
$
|
(990)
|
4,050
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable
|
(8)
|
(13)
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
$
|
2,015
|
$
|
4,037
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
2.73
|
$
|
5.46
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
2.64
|
$
|
5.28
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|
742
|
742
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|
764
|
764
|
_________________
|
(a)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their
|
(b)
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
GAAP
|
Amortization of
|
Impact of
|
Transaction-
|
Stock-based
|
Other
|
Fair value
|
Aggregate
|
Non-
|
Net income
|
$
|
552
|
1,057
|
96
|
76
|
322
|
55
|
(18)
|
(695)
|
$
|
1,445
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
53
|
75
|
5
|
13
|
55
|
—
|
(50)
|
(27)
|
124
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
499
|
982
|
91
|
63
|
267
|
55
|
32
|
(668)
|
1,321
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
$
|
493
|
$
|
1,315
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
1.82
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
1.75
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|
725
|
725
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|
750
|
750
|
_________________
|
(a)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., and SecureWorks Corp. by their
|
(b)
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
GAAP
|
Amortization of
|
Impact of
|
Transaction-
|
Stock-based
|
Other
|
Fair value
|
Aggregate
|
Non-
|
Net income
|
$
|
5,113
|
3,334
|
299
|
165
|
886
|
792
|
(160)
|
(6,024)
|
$
|
4,405
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
905
|
219
|
17
|
18
|
152
|
—
|
24
|
(971)
|
364
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
4,208
|
3,115
|
282
|
147
|
734
|
792
|
(184)
|
(5,053)
|
4,041
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable
|
(81)
|
(25)
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -
|
$
|
4,127
|
$
|
4,016
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
5.84
|
$
|
5.61
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
5.50
|
$
|
5.35
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|
720
|
720
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|
750
|
750
|
_________________
|
(a)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., and SecureWorks Corp. by their
|
(b)
|
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell
