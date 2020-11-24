Remote Work and Learn Solutions Drive Dell Technologies' Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter total revenue up 3% to $23.5 billion

Record Client Solutions Group revenue of $12.3 billion , up 8%, operating income of $1.0 billion

, up 8%, operating income of Diluted earnings per share up 64% to $1.08 , non-GAAP diluted earnings per share up 16% to $2.03

, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share up 16% to Operating income up 35% to $1.1 billion , non-GAAP operating income up 12% to $2.7 billion

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter. Revenue was up 3% to $23.5 billion. The company generated operating income of $1.1 billion, a 35% increase over the same period in the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income of $2.7 billion, up 12%. Net income was $881 million, non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $3.0 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $1.08, up 64% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.03, up 16%.

"Technology has never been more important, and as the world evolves, so does our business," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We met unprecedented demand for remote work and learn solutions this quarter while increasing revenue to $23.5 billion. At the same time, we accelerated our as-a-Service strategy and hybrid cloud capabilities at the edge – positioning us to win in these growing markets and making it easy for customers to manage data and workloads across all their operations."

In October, at Dell Technologies World Experience, the company announced the expansion of its as-a-Service capabilities with Project APEX to simplify how customers and partners access technology on-demand – across storage, servers, networking, hyperconverged infrastructure, PCs and broader solutions. Project APEX will unify the company's as-a-Service and cloud strategies, technology offerings, and go-to-market efforts. Businesses will have a consistent as-a-Service experience wherever they run workloads including on-premises, edge locations and public clouds.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change



(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited) Total net revenue $ 23,482



$ 22,844



3%

$ 68,112



$ 68,122



—%

Operating income $ 1,129



$ 836



35%

$ 2,967



$ 1,905



56%

Net income $ 881



$ 552



60%

$ 2,162



$ 5,113



(58)%

Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.08



$ 0.66



64%

$ 2.64



$ 5.50



(52)%



























Non-GAAP net revenue $ 23,521



$ 22,928



3%

$ 68,241



$ 68,372



—%

Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,725



$ 2,442



12%

$ 7,504



$ 7,381



2%

Non-GAAP net income $ 1,711



$ 1,445



18%

$ 4,475



$ 4,405



2%

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,231



$ 2,857



13%

$ 8,938



$ 8,586



4%

Non-GAAP earnings per share -

diluted $ 2.03



$ 1.75



16%

$ 5.28



$ 5.35



(1)%



Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with cash and investments of $13 billion and paid down $4.6 billion in debt during the quarter. The company had total deferred revenue of $28.7 billion as of quarter end, up 11% year-over-year. Recurring revenue, which includes deferred revenue amortization, utility and as-a-Service models was approximately $6 billion for the quarter, up 13% year-over-year.

"We delivered differentiated performance through our diversified portfolio and are leaning into growth opportunities while managing operating expenses in a disciplined way," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "In the third quarter, we drove value by expanding profitability at a significant multiple of revenue and generated $3 billion in operating cash flow."

Client Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was a record $12.3 billion. Operating income was a record $1.0 billion, up 36% and 8.2% of Client Solutions Group revenue. The company saw continued demand for remote work, learning and gaming solutions. Consumer revenue was $3.5 billion, up 14%, while commercial client revenue was $8.8 billion, up 5%.

Consumer direct business up 47% with consumer direct online business up 62%, based on orders.

Strong performance with double-digit revenue growth in Latitude and Precision notebooks and triple-digit revenue growth in Commercial Chromebooks.

Strength in the XPS premium line and gaming systems including Alienware, with strong double-digit revenue growth for both notebooks and desktops.

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was $8.0 billion, with customers continuing to direct more spending towards remote work and business continuity solutions. Storage revenue was $3.9 billion, while servers and networking revenue was $4.2 billion. Operating income was $882 million for the third quarter, or approximately 11% of Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue.

Launch of new HCI, cloud, storage and data protection integration with latest VMware releases to help customers innovate across edge locations, data centers and hybrid clouds.

Continued strong demand for VxRail and PowerMax solutions, with double-digit orders growth in both for the third straight quarter.

PowerEdge server orders up single digits sequentially.

VMware revenue was $2.9 billion for the third quarter, up 8% driven by broad-based strength across a diverse product portfolio. Operating income for the quarter was $837 million, or 28.9% of VMware revenue.

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter performance today, November 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

Additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from https://investors.delltechnologies.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Related Financial Highlights

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change Net revenue (a):





















Products $ 17,352



$ 17,275



—%

$ 50,127



$ 51,765



(3)% Services 6,130



5,569



10%

17,985



16,357



10% Total net revenue 23,482



22,844



3%

68,112



68,122



—% Cost of net revenue:





















Products 13,789



13,558



2%

39,923



40,526



(1)% Services 2,432



2,160



13%

6,919



6,347



9% Total cost of net revenue 16,221



15,718



3%

46,842



46,873



—% Gross margin 7,261



7,126



2%

21,270



21,249



—% Operating expenses:





















Selling, general, and administrative 4,772



5,028



(5)%

14,419



15,677



(8)% Research and development 1,360



1,262



8%

3,884



3,667



6% Total operating expenses 6,132



6,290



(3)%

18,303



19,344



(5)% Operating income 1,129



836



35%

2,967



1,905



56% Interest and other, net 273



(677)



140%

(929)



(2,000)



54% Income (loss) before income taxes 1,402



159



782%

2,038



(95)



NM Income tax provision (benefit) 521



(393)



233%

(124)



(5,208)



98% Net income 881



552



60%

2,162



5,113



(58)% Less: Net income attributable

to non-controlling interests 49



53



(8)%

139



905



(85)% Net income attributable to

Dell Technologies Inc. $ 832



$ 499



67%

$ 2,023



$ 4,208



(52)%























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:



















Gross margin 31 %

31 %





31 %

31 %



Selling, general, and administrative 20 %

22 %





21 %

23 %



Research and development 6 %

6 %





6 %

5 %



Operating expenses 26 %

28 %





27 %

28 %



Operating income 5 %

4 %





4 %

3 %



Income (loss) before income taxes 6 %

1 %





3 %

— %



Net income 4 %

2 %





3 %

8 %



Income tax rate 37.2 %

-247.2 %





-6.1 %

5482.1 %





____________________ (a) During Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified revenue associated with certain service and software-as-a-service offerings

from product revenue to services revenue. There was no change to total revenue as a result of the reclassifications. Prior

period results have been recast to conform with current period presentation.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)



October 30, 2020

January 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,304



$ 9,302

Accounts receivable, net 11,377



12,484

Short-term financing receivables, net 4,872



4,895

Inventories, net 3,393



3,281

Other current assets 7,668



6,906

Total current assets 38,614



36,868

Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,344



6,055

Long-term investments 1,655



864

Long-term financing receivables, net 5,374



4,848

Goodwill 40,643



41,691

Intangible assets, net 15,257



18,107

Other non-current assets 11,061



10,428

Total assets $ 118,948



$ 118,861









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 6,536



$ 7,737

Accounts payable 19,792



20,065

Accrued and other 8,715



9,773

Short-term deferred revenue 15,259



14,881

Total current liabilities 50,302



52,456

Long-term debt 43,325



44,319

Long-term deferred revenue 13,422



12,919

Other non-current liabilities 5,433



5,383

Total liabilities 112,482



115,077

Redeemable shares 527



629

Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) 883



(1,574)

Non-controlling interests 5,056



4,729

Total stockholders' equity 5,939



3,155

Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity $ 118,948



$ 118,861











DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 881



$ 552



$ 2,162



$ 5,113

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: 2,113



1,269



3,368



670

Change in cash from operating activities 2,994



1,821



5,530



5,783

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of investments (122)



(72)



(296)



(142)

Maturities and sales of investments 27



19



98



449

Capital expenditures and capitalized software

development costs (480)



(609)



(1,584)



(1,876)

Acquisition of businesses and assets, net (71)



(2,053)



(405)



(2,437)

Divestitures of businesses and assets, net 2,067



—



2,187



(3)

Other 14



16



26



27

Change in cash from investing activities 1,435



(2,699)



26



(3,982)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 168



212



389



451

Repurchases of parent common stock —



(2)



(240)



(6)

Repurchases of subsidiary common stock (a) (299)



(283)



(890)



(1,686)

Proceeds from debt 2,925



5,455



14,772



17,656

Repayments of debt (7,024)



(5,037)



(17,244)



(18,948)

Other (80)



(23)



(270)



(67)

Change in cash from financing activities (4,310)



322



(3,483)



(2,600)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents, and restricted cash (15)



(38)



(67)



(100)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 104



(594)



2,006



(899)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning

of the period 12,053



9,935



10,151



10,240

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the

period $ 12,157



$ 9,341



$ 12,157



$ 9,341



_________________ (a) Subsidiary common stock repurchases are inclusive of employee tax withholding on stock-based compensation.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG): Net Revenue:





















Servers and networking $ 4,164



$ 4,241



(2)%

$ 12,118



$ 12,858



(6)% Storage 3,860



4,149



(7)%

11,682



12,355



(5)% Total ISG net revenue $ 8,024



$ 8,390



(4)%

$ 23,800



$ 25,213



(6)%























Operating Income:





















ISG operating income $ 882



$ 996



(11)%

$ 2,587



$ 2,889



(10)% % of ISG net revenue 11 %

12 %





11 %

11 %



% of total reportable

segment operating income 32 %

41 %





35 %

39 %



























Client Solutions Group (CSG): Net Revenue:





















Commercial $ 8,783



$ 8,330



5%

$ 25,456



$ 25,714



(1)% Consumer 3,503



3,080



14%

9,137



8,354



9% Total CSG net revenue $ 12,286



$ 11,410



8%

$ 34,593



$ 34,068



2%























Operating Income:





















CSG operating income $ 1,002



$ 739



36%

$ 2,309



$ 2,514



(8)% % of CSG net revenue 8 %

6 %





7 %

7 %



% of total reportable

segment operating income 37 %

30 %





31 %

34 %



























VMware (a): Net Revenue:





















Total VMware net revenue $ 2,893



$ 2,671



8%

$ 8,556



$ 7,779



10%























Operating Income:





















VMware operating income $ 837



$ 709



18%

$ 2,504



$ 2,055



22% % of VMware net revenue 29 %

27 %





29 %

26 %



% of total reportable

segment operating income 31 %

29 %





34 %

27 %





____________________ (a) During Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified Pivotal operating results from Other businesses to the VMware reportable

segment. There was no change to consolidated results as a result of the reclassification. Prior period results have been

recast to conform with current period presentation.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:











Reportable segment net revenue (a) $ 23,203



$ 22,471



$ 66,949



$ 67,060

Other businesses (a) (b) 314



456



1,288



1,311

Unallocated transactions (c) 4



1



4



1

Impact of purchase accounting (d) (39)



(84)



(129)



(250)

Total consolidated net revenue $ 23,482



$ 22,844



$ 68,112



$ 68,122

















Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:







Reportable segment operating income (a) $ 2,721



$ 2,444



$ 7,400



$ 7,458

Other businesses (a) (b) 3



—



105



(48)

Unallocated transactions (c) 1



(2)



(1)



(29)

Impact of purchase accounting (d) (49)



(96)



(165)



(299)

Amortization of intangibles (845)



(1,057)



(2,547)



(3,334)

Transaction-related expenses (e) (52)



(76)



(211)



(165)

Stock-based compensation expense (f) (436)



(322)



(1,219)



(886)

Other corporate expenses (g) (214)



(55)



(395)



(792)

Total consolidated operating income $ 1,129



$ 836



$ 2,967



$ 1,905



_________________ (a) During Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified Pivotal operating results from Other businesses to the VMware reportable

segment. Prior period results have been recast to conform with current period presentation. (b) Secureworks, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a reportable

segment, either individually or collectively. The Company completed the sale of RSA Security on September 1, 2020;

prior to divestiture, RSA Security's operating results were also included in Other Businesses and did not meet the

requirements for a reportable segment. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. (c) Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (d) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the

EMC merger transaction. (e) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. (f) Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards

at grant date. (g) Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges, severance, facility action, and other costs.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

Non-GAAP net revenue $ 23,521



$ 22,928



3%

$ 68,241



$ 68,372



—%

Non-GAAP gross margin $ 7,771



$ 7,768



—%

$ 22,722



$ 23,188



(2)%

% of non-GAAP net revenue 33 %

34 %





33 %

34 %





Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,046



$ 5,326



(5)%

$ 15,218



$ 15,807



(4)%

% of non-GAAP net revenue 21 %

23 %





22 %

23 %





Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,725



$ 2,442



12%

$ 7,504



$ 7,381



2%

% of non-GAAP net revenue 12 %

11 %





11 %

11 %





Non-GAAP net income $ 1,711



$ 1,445



18%

$ 4,475



$ 4,405



2%

% of non-GAAP net revenue 7 %

6 %





7 %

6 %





Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,231



$ 2,857



13%

$ 8,938



$ 8,586



4%

% of non-GAAP net revenue 14 %

12 %





13 %

13 %





Non-GAAP earnings per share -

diluted $ 2.03



$ 1.75



16%

$ 5.28



$ 5.35



(1)%



DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change Net revenue $ 23,482



$ 22,844



3%

$ 68,112



$ 68,122



—% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Impact of purchase

accounting 39



84







129



250





Non-GAAP net revenue $ 23,521



$ 22,928



3%

$ 68,241



$ 68,372



—%























Gross margin $ 7,261



$ 7,126



2%

$ 21,270



$ 21,249



—% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 375



517







1,122



1,555





Impact of purchase

accounting 40



86







134



255





Transaction-related expenses —



—







—



(5)





Stock-based compensation

expense 51



33







141



91





Other corporate expenses 44



6







55



43





Non-GAAP gross margin $ 7,771



$ 7,768



—%

$ 22,722



$ 23,188



(2)%























Operating expenses $ 6,132



$ 6,290



(3)%

$ 18,303



$ 19,344



(5)% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles (470)



(540)







(1,425)



(1,779)





Impact of purchase

accounting (9)



(10)







(31)



(44)





Transaction-related expenses (52)



(76)







(211)



(170)





Stock-based compensation

expense (385)



(289)







(1,078)



(795)





Other corporate expenses (170)



(49)







(340)



(749)





Non-GAAP operating

expenses $ 5,046



$ 5,326



(5)%

$ 15,218



$ 15,807



(4)%























Operating income $ 1,129



$ 836



35%

$ 2,967



$ 1,905



56% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 845



1,057







2,547



3,334





Impact of purchase

accounting 49



96







165



299





Transaction-related expenses 52



76







211



165





Stock-based compensation

expense 436



322







1,219



886





Other corporate expenses 214



55







395



792





Non-GAAP operating

income $ 2,725



$ 2,442



12%

$ 7,504



$ 7,381



2%

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change

October 30,

2020

November 1,

2019

Change Net income $ 881



$ 552



60%

$ 2,162



$ 5,113



(58)% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 845



1,057







2,547



3,334





Impact of purchase accounting 49



96







165



299





Transaction-related expenses (286)



76







(247)



165





Stock-based compensation

expense 436



322







1,219



886





Other corporate expenses 106



55







287



792





Fair value adjustments on

equity investments (489)



(18)







(591)



(160)





Aggregate adjustment for

income taxes 169



(695)







(1,067)



(6,024)





Non-GAAP net income $ 1,711



$ 1,445



18%

$ 4,475



$ 4,405



2%























Net income $ 881



$ 552



60%

$ 2,162



$ 5,113



(58)% Adjustments:





















Interest and other, net (273)



677







929



2,000





Income tax benefit 521



(393)







(124)



(5,208)





Depreciation and amortization 1,361



1,494







4,017



4,608





EBITDA $ 2,490



$ 2,330



7%

$ 6,984



$ 6,513



7%























EBITDA $ 2,490



$ 2,330



7%

$ 6,984



$ 6,513



7% Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 436



322







1,219



886





Impact of purchase

accounting 39



84







129



251





Transaction-related expenses 52



76







211



165





Other corporate expenses 214



45







395



771





Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,231



$ 2,857



13%

$ 8,938



$ 8,586



4%

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Three Months Ended October 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization

of intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income taxes

Non-

GAAP Net income $ 881



845



49



(286)



436



106



(489)



169



$ 1,711

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (a) 49



63



3



5



61



9



(34)



(13)



143

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

basic 832



782



46



(291)



375



97



(455)



182



1,568

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable

to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (3)































(4)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

diluted $ 829































$ 1,564





































Earnings per share - basic $ 1.11































$ 2.10

Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.08































$ 2.03





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 747































747

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 771































771



_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their

non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings

per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Nine Months Ended October 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization

of intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate adjustment for income t axes

Non-

GAAP Net income $ 2,162



2,547



165



(247)



1,219



287



(591)



(1,067)



$ 4,475

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (a) 139



187



10



20



172



9



(35)



(77)



425

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

basic 2,023



$ 2,360



$ 155



$ (267)



$ 1,047



$ 278



$ (556)



$ (990)



4,050

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable

to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (8)































(13)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

diluted $ 2,015































$ 4,037





































Earnings per share - basic $ 2.73































$ 5.46

Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.64































$ 5.28





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 742































742

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 764































764











































































_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their

non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings

per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number

of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Three Months Ended November 1, 2019

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization of

intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes

Non-

GAAP Net income $ 552



1,057



96



76



322



55



(18)



(695)



$ 1,445

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (a) 53



75



5



13



55



—



(50)



(27)



124

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

basic 499



982



91



63



267



55



32



(668)



1,321

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable

to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (6)































(6)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

diluted $ 493































$ 1,315





































Earnings per share - basic $ 0.69































$ 1.82

Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.66































$ 1.75





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 725































725

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 750































750



_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., and SecureWorks Corp. by their

non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell

Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common

stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Nine Months Ended November 1, 2019

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization of

intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes

Non-

GAAP Net income $ 5,113



3,334



299



165



886



792



(160)



(6,024)



$ 4,405

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (a) 905



219



17



18



152



—



24



(971)



364

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

basic 4,208



3,115



282



147



734



792



(184)



(5,053)



4,041

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable

to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (81)































(25)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. -

diluted $ 4,127































$ 4,016





































Earnings per share - basic $ 5.84































$ 5.61

Earnings per share - diluted $ 5.50































$ 5.35





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 720































720

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 750































750



_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., and SecureWorks Corp. by their

non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell

Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common

stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

