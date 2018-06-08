Remote Work Leaders Gather in Bali June 23-24 for Running Remote, the Largest-Ever Conference on Distributed Teams

BALI, Indonesia, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's biggest remote work conference will be attended by 250 remote team leaders from over 30 countries on June 23 and 24 in Bali. Organized by one of Forbes' top 10 co-working spaces on earth, Hubud, Running Remote 2018 it will take place at the Luxury Spa resort Fivelements Bali, in Indonesia.

For the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, experts will host a series of talks about building, running and scaling remote teams of the future.

Bali, June 23-24

The fireside chat between Joel (CEO of Buffer) and Amir (CEO or Doist) will be a highlight of the conference. Buffer has scaled a fully remote company with over 70 staff and $80 million in revenue. In an interview with Amir who believes real-time communication may be counterproductive in remote work, Joel Gascoigne will share his perspective on benefits of running a remote company.

Lara K Owen, director of global workplace operations at GitHub, will also be speaking at the conference. "The challenges are still many and the methods for success are still evolving. That's why it's so important for those of us leading the way to come together to share our knowledge, our passion and our best practices."

Agenda:

Atlassian: The Future of Teamwork in a Distributed World

Gender Equity: How Remote Work Can Move the Needle

How Do You Collaborate on Design Remotely?

How GitLab Handles Daily Operations Without an Office

Why Real-Time Communication is Venom for Remote Work

Why Buffer Chose to Build Remote First

See Full Schedule.

The speakers are:

Joel Gascoigne : Co-Founder and CEO, Buffer

: Co-Founder and CEO, Buffer Dominic Price : Head of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian

: Head of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian Amir Salihefendic: Founder, Doist

Lara K Owen: Director, Global Workplace Operations, GitHub

Sara Sutton Fell : Founder, Flexjobs

: Founder, Flexjobs Liam Martin : Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com

: Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com Indrek Pällo: Chief Representative, Enterprise Estonia Singapore, E-Residency

Dmitriy Zaporozhets : Co-Founder, GitLab

: Co-Founder, GitLab Justin Cooke : CMO, Empire Flippers

: CMO, Empire Flippers Sarah Kuehnle : Head of Product, Dribbble.com

: Head of Product, Dribbble.com Andrea Loubier : CEO, Mailbird

: CEO, Mailbird Stuart Jones : Founder, Coworkation

: Founder, Coworkation Steve Munroe : CEO, Hubud

: CEO, Hubud Omar Zenhom: CEO, WebinarNinja

Trimikha Valentius: Lead Developer, Ogilvy Australia

Reg Cheramy (Co-Founder and CEO, StormBoard)

(Co-Founder and CEO, StormBoard) Marit Martin (Co-Founder and CEO, Hundred5)

Sponsors

The event is sponsored by a group of companies whose workforce entirely or substantially consists of remote employees: Heetch, TransferWise, Transformify, Time Doctor, Empire Flippers, Visuer Interactive, Remote Work Hub, Newswire, WebinarNinja, Intellyo, Kinetic Business Solutions, Balsamiq, Slido, Estonia e-Residency, Scraping Hub, Crunchbase and Coworkation.

Contact

For media and other inquiries, please contact info@runningremote.com.

Related Files

RR_Talk_Description_v1.0.pdf

Related Images

two-days-of-talks-and-panels-on.jpg

Two days of talks and panels on the future of remote work

Bali, June 23-24

running-remote-2018-venue.jpg

Running Remote 2018 Venue

Running Remote 2018 will be held at Fivelements Luxury Spa resort, just outside of Ubud.

Related Links

Tickets

Speakers

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XCV9p8pr-I

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-work-leaders-gather-in-bali-june-23-24-for-running-remote-the-largest-ever-conference-on-distributed-teams-300662251.html

SOURCE Running Remote Conference 2018