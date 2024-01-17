Remote Workers Engage in Deeper Work With Fewer Interruptions, Says Hubstaff Data

Remote employees spend more time each day on focused tasks

Annually, remote work protects an estimated 62 hours' worth of work that in-office teams lose due to daily interruptions

FISHERS, Ind., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote employees dedicate more time to focused work and encounter fewer interruptions than their in-office colleagues, according to a new research report.

Hubstaff , a workforce analytics software company that provides time tracking, workforce management, and productivity metrics, has unveiled compelling data showcasing the advantages of remote work for deep, focused tasks with fewer interruptions.

According to the study, remote teams allocate 59.48% of their week to "focus time," — 30 or more minutes of productive time tracked with little distraction — contrasting to the 48.5% recorded for in-office teams. Daily focus time for remote workers averages 273 minutes (4.55 hours), while in-office colleagues manage only 223 minutes (3.72 hours).

The data further reveals that remote workers experience 18% fewer interruptions during deep concentration periods, with an average of 2.78 interruptions per day compared to 3.4 for office staff.

Jared Brown Hubstaff's CEO commented, "Our data challenges misconceptions surrounding remote work, demonstrating that it supports deep, focused work and saves valuable time and resources. As we continue our research journey, we encourage companies to explore the potential benefits of remote work, especially in roles requiring concentrated focus."

The significance of these findings goes beyond individual productivity improvements. Research conducted by the University of California at Irvine shows that individuals, on average, require 23 minutes to regain focus after an interruption. When integrated with Hubstaff's interruption data, the average office worker loses 6.52 hours per week, nearly equivalent to a full day's work.

On the other hand, remote employees, experiencing an average of 13.9 interruptions per week, spend 1.19 fewer hours in recovery time. This results in a substantial 61.88 hours of regained work time annually for each remote worker.

*Note: The data and methodology used in this study are based on objective measures collected within the Hubstaff platform, setting it apart from traditional survey-based productivity reporting.

