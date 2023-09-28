Remote Workforces and IoT Fuel the Growth of the Global Personal Identity Management Market to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal identity management (PIM) market is experiencing substantial growth, with a market size of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to flourish, aiming to reach US$ 38.4 Billion by 2028. This robust growth is expected to manifest at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.79% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Empowering Secure Information Management

Personal Identity Management (PIM) involves the crucial process of safeguarding and managing information and resources for organizations and individuals alike. Digital identities and credentials, such as usernames and passwords, are issued and used for authentication purposes, ensuring the protection of user profiles.

PIM solutions enable companies and individuals to securely store and manage essential information. While PIM is currently in its nascent stage, its popularity is surging globally due to recurring data breaches, heightened security threats, and the expanding digital footprint across various platforms.

Key Drivers and Trends

Several factors are driving the growth of the PIM market:

  1. Technological Advancements: Innovations in cloud computing, real-time data access, and automated meter infrastructure are facilitating the adoption of PIM solutions.
  2. Remote Workforces: As an increasing number of employees work remotely, PIM systems play a pivotal role in securing organizations' data.
  3. Government Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing laws and regulations to protect personal data, boosting the adoption of PIM solutions to ensure compliance.
  4. Internet of Things (IoT): PIM solutions are expanding their applications by identifying devices, sensors, and monitors, enhancing personal identity management in the IoT era.

Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report segments the personal identity management market based on various parameters:

  • Component: Applications, Access Control, Content Management, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)
  • Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud
  • Data Type: Behavioral Data, Individual Identity Data, Derived Data, Self-Identified Data
  • Industry Vertical: IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, and Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the personal identity management market include International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Okta, Inc., Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. (Hitachi Ltd.), Dell Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, SailPoint Technologies Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Delinea, Experian PLC, and Kaspersky Lab.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How large is the global personal identity management market?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global personal identity management market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global personal identity management market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global personal identity management market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global personal identity management market based on the component?
  6. What is the breakup of the global personal identity management market based on the deployment type?
  7. What is the breakup of the global personal identity management market based on the data type?
  8. What is the breakup of the global personal identity management market based on the industry vertical?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/330jy6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

IoT Integration and Energy Efficiency Drive Growth in the Global Industrial Lighting Market to 2028

Global Glycerin Market Surpasses $2 Billion in 2022, Poised for Strong 5.6% CAGR, Reaching $2.8 Billion by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.