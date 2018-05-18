RemoteDepositCapture.com to Host Remote Deposit Capture Forum 1-Day Event in Dallas, TX on May 24, 2018

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers, Solution Providers, Treasury Professionals, and anyone involved in Remote Deposit Capture can attend the RDC Forum in Dallas, Texas on May 24, 2018. This educational and thought-provoking 1-day event will help attendees become more successful with Remote Deposit Capture. The RDC Forums are designed for Product, Operations and Risk Management professionals, Corporate Treasurers, Sales Teams, etc. The RDC Forum Dallas will feature leading experts with insights on the regulations, technologies, trends, processes and practices that have been and continue to drive successful implementations of RDC in banking and cash management. Speakers include: Phyllis Meyerson, Industry Expert, Payments and Image Exchange Professional (formally with ECCHO); Michael Jeffcoat, Manager of Payments Education at ePayResources; and John Leekley, Founder & CEO of RemoteDepositCapture.com.

The vast majority of financial institutions now offer some form of Remote Deposit Capture (RDC). A growing percentage of FIs rely upon RDC as a cornerstone of their client's banking relationship and primary deposit channel. It is more important now, then ever, for financial institutions to offer optimal RDC services to their customers, to employ effective Risk Management, and remain compliant with FFIEC guidelines and upcoming Reg CC changes, to ensure a competitive service offering, and develop a clear roadmap for the future of their RDC services.

"What began more than a decade ago as a convenient way to truncate checks and streamline bank operations is now a critical element of success for banking enterprises large and small," said John Leekley, Founder and CEO of RemoteDepositCapture.com. "Increasingly, we see financial institutions turning to RDC to grow deposits, support systems integration and enterprise risk management objectives, and to implement new and better customer service protocols. The RDC Forum Dallas will feature insights and lessons from industry leaders committed to helping participants make the most of their RDC goals and objectives."

The daylong RDC Forum offers unique opportunities for RDC professionals to gain detailed insights from experts on the front-lines of change. Attendees will learn about how to best prepare for the upcoming Reg CC changes, latest in trends and best practices in product development, risk management, benchmarking, fraud control, pricing, and technology innovation as these relate to mobile, and small business RDC offerings. The RDC Forum will also provide analyses of the most up-to-date proprietary research and assessments performed by RemoteDepositCapture.com.

Registration for the RDC Forum Dallas is open. The cost to attend is only $499. RemoteDepositCapture.com members save $150 and pay even less, just $349. Space is limited, so don't delay: register today and allow RemoteDepositCapture.com to help you and your organization navigate the road to success with RDC.

About RemoteDepositCapture.com

RemoteDepositCapture.com is the only independent resource dedicated to supporting organizations and individuals engaged in Remote Deposit Capture – from product development to end users – and the de facto trade association for the Remote Deposit Capture Industry. From informative webinars, topical research and original news and analysis, to vendor directories, business tools and access to knowledge experts, RemoteDepositCapture.com is your one-stop-shop for all things RDC. Visit www.RemoteDepositCapture.com to learn more.

