RemotEDx Exchange Platform Launched to Support Parents and Educators

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The RemotEDx Exchange, a fundamental component of Ohio's RemotEDx initiative, is now live. Through the Exchange, powered by INFOhio, K-12 parents and educators have easy access to all the supports, services, and resources available through RemotEDx. This includes assistance from the Connectivity Champions, powered by the Management Council, and from the Support Squad Concierge Team offered by Ohio's Educational Service Centers.

RemotEDx is a new $15 million suite of remote education supports for schools funded by the Ohio Department of Education CARES Act state activity funds. Many organizations are working together to make each component of RemotEDx a reality: the Ohio Department of Education, Philanthropy Ohio, the Ohio Distance Learning Association, Ohio's Educational Service Centers, INFOhio, Ohio's Information Technology Centers, and the Management Council.

The Exchange showcases high-quality, remote education tools and platforms, standards-aligned instructional materials and curricula, use-case scenarios and exemplars, and professional learning supports for remote, hybrid, and blended learning environments. Consistent with Each Child, Our Future, Ohio's strategic plan for education, RemotEDx places a premium on equity and seeks to support Ohio's most underserved students. Resources included on the Exchange will meet a set of quality criteria and are available to schools, districts, and parents at little to no cost.

"Students, teachers, administrators, and parents need one place to access all of the resources and support provided by the RemotEDx initiative," said Geoff Andrews, Management Council Chief Executive Officer. "The RemotEDx Exchange brings all the components together in a central location enabling every learner, teacher, and leader in Ohio to effectively teach and learn remotely."

Through RemotEDx, INFOhio is expanding functionality and features in curriculum tools like Open Space and Educator Tools. Additional tools and high-quality, instructional materials that support teaching and learning in remote, hybrid, and blended learning environments will be curated, purchased, or licensed and then added to the Exchange throughout the year.

INFOhio, Ohio's PreK-12 digital library, is a division of the Management Council whose mission is to make a difference in the lives of Ohio's learners, teachers, and leaders by connecting Information Technology Centers, securing data, optimizing technologies, and empowering education in Ohio.

