Remote.It Launches Channel Partner Program for Networking Connectivity Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote.It , a leading SaaS-based network connectivity management platform, today announced the launch of its channel-focused full reseller program for businesses looking to leverage its remote networking service capabilities. Remote.It's technology allows companies to replace manual network management with instant, secure, and code-based networking that provides seamless network connectivity across all IoT devices and services.

The channel-focused model enables partners to provide industry-leading networking solutions to their customer base while also customizing the branding as their own. Further, this now enables resellers to bundle services for installation, monitoring, reporting, and managing services.

"Our clients are actively seeking simpler and more efficient network management tools to face the shortage of IT engineers," said Eric Hsu, General Manager at NetBridge, a leading network equipment distributor in Taiwan. "Remote.It simplifies account and permission management for cloud and on-premise servers, including management of IoT and OT devices."

"Remote.It has been instrumental in enhancing our remote network management offerings at Embedded Works. Their innovative solutions have empowered us to deliver connectivity options to any IoT device throughout our customer base," said Andy Do, CEO at Embedded Works. "With Remote.It, we've been able to help reduce the annual cost to manage, support, and troubleshoot end devices for our clients."

Remote.It services apply to resellers from all industry verticals with remote or distributed users, devices, services, and resources. Remote.It customers and partners include Trimble, Arm, RaspberryPi, Docker, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Carbon Robotics, among many others.

"The world is now always connected, but private networking still lives in the legacy dark ages of manual configuration and maintenance. With this program, we are responding to the market's requests from system integrators, resellers and device partners wanting to fundamentally integrate secure connectivity across all of their assets, " said Ryo Koyama, Cofounder and CEO of Remote.It. "In the same way that cloud computing has fundamentally replaced the data center, resellers now are able to leap ahead and offer cloud driven networking services as part of their offerings."

Remote.It partners in the program are able to offer their customers the following benefits:

Simplify connectivity - connect over complex networks without networking knowledge of configuration.

Share private resources with employees, contractors, customers, and vendors securely - share individual resources not subnets.

Deployment & integration - Connectivity-as-Code builds into the deployment or device provisioning process.

Reduce work - remove ongoing management of IP address overlaps, subnet collisions, security groups, access control groups, and more.

Real time monitoring of remote devices.

To learn more about the reseller program and pricing, visit Remote.It .

About Remote.It

Remote.It was founded by networking experts who previously invented and implemented the first hardware TCP/IP stack in silicon logic (acquired by NVIDIA). Leveraging their deep knowledge of the network stack, they invented core technology that enables direct access to any specific service anywhere, while eliminating the need for any of the vulnerabilities associated with the open ports typically associated with remote access. The company has been granted seven patents on its core technology. We believe in securely connecting everything by enabling users to build private networks within the internet that only they can see. We provide zero trust IT/OT networking as a service. Remote.It is available via free download, to learn more visit www.remote.it.

