Remote.It Launches Open Source Project to Enable Easy WiFi Network Setup for Raspberry Pi Devices

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote.It, a premier SaaS-based network connectivity management platform, today released its open source project to enable Raspberry Pi Bluetooth (BLE) WiFi Network Configuration. The new open source project allows a computer or mobile device to easily transfer a WiFi configuration via Bluetooth, the same way users set up smart devices around the house.

The creators and developers in the Raspberry Pi community are made up of amateur developers, students, and expert engineers who all love bringing their unique projects to life with Raspberry Pi devices. Remote.It's solution ensures these users have an easy solution to share WiFi settings with their Pis with ease.

"The Raspberry Pi is the platform of choice for many of our partners building edge and IoT devices, and when those devices are delivered into the field, one of the challenges has been the ability to easily onboard headless devices on Wi-Fi," says Ryo Koyama, CEO and co-founder of Remote.It. "With this solution, we wanted to provide the entire Raspberry Pi community with an easy drop-in solution that allows quick and easy wi-fi onboarding using a browser or mobile app."

Configuring a Raspberry Pi to a WiFi Network usually involves either:

Manual configuration - The traditional keyboard and monitor method is used to set up the network directly on the device. Requires a local connection to the device which slows deployment.

Pre-configured SD cards or USB drives — Pre-configured network settings allow for quick connections but do not offer the flexibility to change settings before or after deployment.

With the Remote.It Bluetooth WiFi Network Onboarding solution, users can connect to Pi devices from their smartphones or computers via Bluetooth and share their WiFi settings. No local keyboard or monitor is required, and users can easily set up and reconfigure WiFi.

The open source project is hosted on GitHub.

Remote.It provides ready-to-use Raspberry Pi images for download so users can get Pi running quickly. Users get the added benefit of Remote.It's partners & developer ecosystem while running the Remote.It project.

For more, read our Raspberry Pi BLE WiFi Onboarding page and learn more at www.remote.it.

About Remote.It

Remote.It was founded by networking experts who previously invented and implemented the first hardware TCP/IP stack in silicon logic (acquired by NVIDIA). Leveraging their deep knowledge of the network stack, they invented core technology that enables direct access to any specific service anywhere, while eliminating the need for any of the vulnerabilities associated with the open ports typically associated with remote access. The company has been granted seven patents on its core technology. We believe in securely connecting everything by enabling users to build private networks within the internet that only they can see. We provide zero trust IT/OT networking as a service. Remote.It is available via free download, to learn more visit www.remote.it.

