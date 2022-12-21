Remote.It Open Sources MTU/MRU Tester for UDP Based Data Transmission

Remote.It bouncer provides developers an easy to use tool to determine MTU/MRU values for increasingly complex computing environments, arising from the use of containers and varied operating systems

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote.It today announced the general availability of an MTU/MRU tester for UDP based data transmission. Additionally, the company announced that the code for the tool will be open sourced with an MIT license and is immediately available for download: https://github.com/remoteit/MTU_Bouncer . Developers can use this UDP server to determine the MTU/MRU values for a connection environment, to ensure values are set for most efficient transmission. Remote.It is also hosting and making an instance of the UDP server available for developer use.

The founding team at Remote.It were early pioneers of acceleration of internet protocols, having previously patented & implemented the first silicon TCP/IP stack as well as patenting using hardware assist for accelerating associated technologies, such as Java byte codes (both, and others acquired by NVIDIA). Subsequent to that work, the team realized significant benefits to using UDP, especially for sending data across the Internet.

"Everyday the traffic across the Internet and data centers, including hyperscalers, is growing. That combined with the increased complexity of the interconnect between the various compute resources means that simply having fatter and fatter pipes is not enough," said Michael J.S. Smith, CTO of Remote.It "Moving data transmission from TCP to UDP, is a move from stateful to stateless, a critical transition for the Internet as it moves to greater and more complex data."

Others have realized the efficiency advantages of using UDP rather than TCP, including both Facebook and Google, who both use UDP-based QUIC, which represents the majority of each of their internal traffic. For Facebook this represents 75% of their traffic.

"Remote.It users have deployed endpoints in 194 different countries transmitting data over thousands of different service providers and with various configurations of system environments," said Mike Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of Remote.It. "While managing successful connections for those various situations, we noticed that the MTU (minimum transmission unit) and MRU (minimum receive unit) were different based on the environment. For example, if you deploy Docker containers on a Mac the MTU is 1450 bytes, while the MRU (maximum receive unit) is 1500 bytes. Combine that with certain OSs, such as MacOS, not supporting fragmentation, new tools are needed to ensure efficient connectivity, which was our primary motivation to open source the project."

Along with the tool, Remote.It is publishing a series of articles at https://dev.to/remoteit regarding the tool, instructions, and associated work around developing it.

Remote.It has been awarded seven patents on its use of UDP, and in particular for Zero Trust Network Access.

About Remote.It

Remote.It was founded by networking experts who previously invented and implemented the first hardware TCP/IP stack in silicon logic (acquired by NVIDIA). Leveraging their deep knowledge of the network stack, they invented core technology that enables direct access to any specific service anywhere, while eliminating the need for any of the vulnerabilities associated with the open ports typically associated with remote access. The company's core technology has been granted seven patents on its core technology.

Remote.It allows any device to communicate with any other device on the Internet, no matter what the network looks like, how the devices are connected to the network, or where the devices may be located. Remote.It is available via free download, to learn more visit www.remote.it .

