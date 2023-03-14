Remote.It Simplifies Secure Access to Arm Virtual Devices

Without complex network configuration, developers can securely connect Arm virtual devices with cloud, on-premise, and IoT resources.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote.It , a leading SaaS-based network management service, today announced an integration with Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH) to enable developers to connect their AVH virtual devices to other cloud, on-premise, and IoT devices.

The integration enables developers to expedite development and testing using Arm's virtualized development kits. Developers can connect virtual devices hosted in AVH with production or test infrastructure or IoT devices anywhere in the world without a VPN connection.

Remote.It's SaaS-based network management service eliminates network configuration and security risks by allowing developers to remotely access any virtual AVH device without having to configure VPNs, gateways, firewalls, security groups, IP allow lists, and more. Using Remote.It, organizations no longer have to spend time planning, maintaining, and resolving IP address, subnet, routing table, and VLAN configurations and can manage users, services, and devices from one management tool.

"Network access to compute resources is now fundamental. Whether it be equipment at the edge, container resources at hyperscalers, or virtual digital twin instances in the cloud; the baseline expectation is secure connectivity from anywhere," said Ryo Koyama, CEO and cofounder of Remote.It. "The Remote.It integration with the AVH workflow is a real world example of the shifting paradigm; where (secure) access is programmatically provisioned at deployment, forever eliminating heavy overhead of legacy IT management and configuration."

Arm Virtual Hardware for third party hardware scales software development by virtualizing development kits including peripherals, sensors, and board components that are already in production. Developers can verify and validate embedded applications during the complete software design cycle without the need for hardware, accelerating product design cycles by up to two years. Virtual hardware is available for popular developer kits such as i.MX 8M Arm Cortex Complex, STM32U5 IoT Discovery Kit, and Raspberry Pi Model 4.

Arm AVH is currently in Beta and Remote.It is embedded into the AVH deployment process for Raspberry Pi 4 devices . Developers can deploy and register their virtual devices directly from the AVH console. Remote.It supports additional Arm virtual devices with the one-line of code deployment .

Register for the Arm Tech Talk Webinar on Tuesday, March 21 2023 at 8:00am PT.

About Remote.It

Remote.It was founded by networking experts who previously invented and implemented the first hardware TCP/IP stack in silicon logic (acquired by NVIDIA). Leveraging their deep knowledge of the network stack, they invented core technology that enables direct access to any specific service anywhere, while eliminating the need for any of the vulnerabilities associated with the open ports typically associated with remote access. The company has been granted seven patents on its core technology.

We believe in securely connecting everything by enabling users to build private networks within the internet that only they can see. We provide zero trust IT/OT networking as a service. Remote.It is available via free download, to learn more visit www.remote.it.

Press Contact

Rick Medeiros

[email protected]

(510) 556-8517

SOURCE Remote.It