RemoteLock Among Top Technology Innovations in Security Industry for 2019

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteLock , the leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart lock management software, today announced its EdgeState software platform has been named as one of the Top 30 Technology Innovations for 2019 by Security Sales and Integration magazine.

Each year, Security Sales and Integration's tech editors select thirty products from the security landscape that represent key innovations which are advancing the industry in the way of security, safety and operational improvements for security dealers and integrators. RemoteLock's EdgeState cloud-based software platform was recognized for its unique ability to combine a breadth of leading smart locks and access control solutions on the market into a single, unified platform which reduces complexities for integrators. The wide range of product compatibility equates to reduced costs to customers and a scalable RMR opportunity for integrators.

"We are excited to be recognized as a technology leader in the security industry and for the innovations we are making when it comes to unified access control solutions," said Nolan Mondrow, founder and CEO of RemoteLock. "We are grateful to SSI for the distinction and look forward to continuing to build the best software solution in access control and smart lock management for the industry."

To learn more about RemoteLock, visit www.remotelock.com or to view the complete list of the 2019 winners, visit www.securitysales.com .

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock is the leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart lock management software. Its cloud-based application, EdgeState, consolidates connected locks on an easy-to-use SaaS solution enabling customers to remotely control access for guests, employees and support staff, saving time, money and manpower. RemoteLock opens doors across the world more than 100+ million times per year, secures doors in more than 65 countries and engages with more than 40+ million users on its EdgeState software application each year. RemoteLock is headquartered in Denver, CO. Learn more at www.remotelock.com .

