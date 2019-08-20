RemoteLock Expands Sales and Marketing Force Amid Channel Expansion

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteLock, a leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart lock management software, today announced it has expanded its sales and marketing force to support the company's rapid security dealer and integrator channel expansion. The expanded dealer team includes:

Jim Vinson – Senior Vice President of Dealer Development

Vinson is a senior sales executive backed by over 30 years of experience in the security industry. His industry expertise is rooted in access control and electronic locking solutions with deep knowledge of the manufacturing and service components of the industry. Prior to joining RemoteLock, Vinson worked for OSSI, Viscount, Security Technologies ( Ingersoll Rand ), Onity (UTC Fire and Security), SimonsVoss, and Northern Computers. He was also the co-founder of the electronic access control manufacturer, Security Inc., based in Milwaukee, WI which was sold in 2005.

Garcia has over 17 years of marketing leadership and sales experience in the physical security market. Prior to joining RemoteLock, she was the director of marketing for PSA Security Network where she oversaw the strategic development and implementation of the company's marketing, public relations and event programs, including PSA TEC. She also held marketing and sales positions with Inovonics, a leading wireless security manufacturer. In her role with RemoteLock, Garcia will oversee all facets of the marketing programs that drive integrator and dealer recruitment and ongoing engagement.

Foster has over 25 years of experience in the security industry. Most recently, he was the principal owner of his own manufacturers rep firm where he consulted with security dealers on the system design and sales of IP network cameras, access control systems and security and control applications. Prior to that, Foster held a number of sales management positions with Linear, Aiphone, Richardson Electronics / ADI and other regional rep firms in the Midwest.

LaLonde has spent his entire career in security in commercial and government sectors and brings over 25 years of sales experience in biometrics, access control, IP video, Infrastructure / Platform / Software as a Service (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and integrated solutions. He has held sales and executive business development roles with Diebold/Securitas, IDEMIA, AMAG Technology, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Tyco and most recently HID. He has specific domain knowledge in physical security as well as cyber and logical security.

Quintana brings over 28 years of experience in the security industry as a sales and system design professional with expertise in access control, burglary, commercial fire and video surveillance technologies. Prior to joining RemoteLock, Quintana was the vice president of sales for 19 years for PAR Products where he served the security dealer markets primarily in Oklahoma , Arkansas , Texas , Louisiana , Kansas and Missouri markets representing some of the industry's top video, access control, and power supply providers.

Farrier has nearly a decade of experience in sales support, program management and quality assurance. Prior to joining RemoteLock, he oversaw the facility maintenance team and process/quality improvement projects for Acme Distribution, a leader in third-party logistics distribution.

"We have added these industry experts to the RemoteLock team to help lay a solid foundation for security dealers and integrators to carve out a new RMR opportunity for their business," said Nolan Mondrow, CEO of RemoteLock. "Our products and application are designed so that dealers can say 'yes' to more customer demands when it comes to access control. We are thrilled to have this team in place to help the dealer community discover all they ways they can better serve their customers while increasing their recurring revenue."

RemoteLock pioneered the smart lock industry when it created the very first Wi-Fi lock on the market in 2011. Since then, the company has expanded its own line of locking hardware and partnerships other with industry leading lock manufacturers and access control providers. In 2012, the company launched EdgeState, its scalable, cloud-based smart lock management application. Today, RemoteLock opens doors across the world more than 100+ million times per year, secures doors in more than 65 countries and engages with more than 40+ million users on the EdgeState platform each year. RemoteLock partners with experienced security systems integrators who share in the company's commitment to continually deliver best in class products and service excellence while empowering customers using cloud-based solutions.

For more information about RemoteLock, visit www.remotelock.com .

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock is a leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart lock management software. Its cloud-based application, EdgeState, consolidates connected locks on an easy-to-use SaaS solution enabling customers to remotely control access for guests, employees and support staff, saving time, money and manpower. RemoteLock opens doors across the world more than 100+ million times per year, secures doors in more than 65 countries and engages with more than 40+ million users on its EdgeState software application each year. RemoteLock is headquartered in Denver, CO. Learn more at www.remotelock.com .

