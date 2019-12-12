RemoteLock Partners with Regional Distributors Silmar Electronics and Security Data Supply

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteLock , the leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart lock management software, today announced its EdgeState software platform and OpenEdge smart lock line is now available through distribution partners Silmar Electronics and Security Data Supply .

"We are thrilled to make RemoteLock's solutions available through our partners at Silmar and Security Data Supply," said Jim Vinson, senior vice president of dealer development for RemoteLock. "Our partnerships will allow dealers across the country to purchase our hardware and software solutions from the distribution partners they prefer so they can continue to take advantage of the programs and services these distributors offer their dealers."

RemoteLock's EdgeState software consolidates connected locks from leading manufacturers onto a cloud-based solution that enables customers to remotely control access for guests, employees and support staff, saving time, money and manpower. Users may connect and manage smart locks from RemoteLock, integrate with Z-wave or Wi-Fi locks from industry leading manufacturers or hardwired access control systems, all on a single platform that can be managed using a mobile phone app. EdgeState supports any access credential type such as prox cards, pin codes and mobile access on any type of door including elevators and garage doors.

"The ability to mix and match locks on our software platform puts the power of choice is in the hands of the dealers which is a game changer in the access control industry," said Vinson. "Making this all available through key distribution partners means dealers have access to the best smart-lock management software available and the breadth of lock and access control options they need to build the best solution for their clients all from a single source."

Silmar Electronics has nine domestic branch locations in Florida and South Carolina and Security Data Supply has 11 branch locations in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. To learn more about RemoteLock, visit www.remotelock.com .

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock is the leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart lock management software. Its cloud-based application, EdgeState, consolidates connected locks on an easy-to-use SaaS solution enabling customers to remotely control access for guests, employees and support staff, saving time, money and manpower. RemoteLock opens doors across the world more than 100+ million times per year, secures doors in more than 65 countries and engages with more than 40+ million users on its EdgeState software application each year. RemoteLock is headquartered in Denver, CO. Learn more at www.remotelock.com .

