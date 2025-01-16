Remotely Manageable, Kanguru Defender 3000 Encrypted Flash Drive Achieves FIPS 140-2, Level 3 for New 1 Terabyte Storage Capacity

MILLIS, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru, a leader in remotely manageable, highly-secure data storage solutions, is proud to announce the release of a new 1TB high-capacity Defender 3000, the world's most advanced, managed, hardware encrypted USB flash drive. Featuring cutting-edge security and remote management capabilities, this device has achieved FIPS 140-2, Level 3 Certification, meeting the most stringent requirements for military, government, and enterprise data protection.

"Security, convenience, and manageability are the pillars of the Defender 3000," says Nate Cote, Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director of Kanguru. "As the world's only remotely manageable, hardware-encrypted flash drive with FIPS 140-2, Level 3 Certification, this groundbreaking 1TB device delivers exceptional storage capacity to meet growing demands, all within a compact design that offers the highest levels of data protection."



Trusted by government and public sector organizations for nearly a decade, the Kanguru Defender 3000 delivers unparalleled military-grade security with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification, hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption, brute-force-resistant physical design, and advanced remote management capabilities. Now featuring an impressive 1TB capacity, the Defender 3000 offers the perfect combination of high security along with large-scale portable storage.

Key features of the Kanguru Defender 3000 include:

Massive 1TB Capacity: Ideal for storing large volumes of sensitive data.

Ideal for storing large volumes of sensitive data. FIPS 140-2, Level 3 Certification: Certified for military-grade security and compliance.

Certified for military-grade security and compliance. Hardware-Based AES 256-Bit Encryption : Ensures the highest level of data protection.

: Ensures the highest level of data protection. Brute Force / Tamper-Resistant Design: Protects against physical and cyber threats .

Protects against physical and cyber threats Remote Management Capability: Seamlessly manage devices and activities from anywhere with Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™) features such as:

Seamlessly manage devices and activities from anywhere with Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™) features such as: File Audit, Granular Device and Data Activity



Full SIEM Integration for Security Oversight



Disable and Delete Lost or Stolen Devices



Support Autonomous User Password and Device Recovery In a Secure Manner Which Reduces Helpdesk Interaction

The Defender 3000 is perfect for government agencies, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and enterprises that require secure, portable data solutions. With its advanced features and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification, organizations can ensure compliance with regulatory standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA.

In September 2024, iStorage, a world leader in PIN protected, hardware encrypted drives, acquired Kanguru. Together iStorage and Kanguru have become a data security powerhouse for delivering top-of-the-line data protection and duplication devices.

For more information about the Kanguru Defender 3000, visit www.kanguru.com. For questions, contact the Kanguru Sales Team at 1-(508)-376-4245 or by email at [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

Donald Wright, Marketing Manager, Kanguru Solutions

Tel.: 1-508 376 4245 | E-mail: [email protected]

Shannon Dority, Marketing Manager, iStorage

Tel.: +44 (0) 20 8991 6260 | E-mail: [email protected]

iStorage | Kanguru is a global leader in government-validated, PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solutions, delivering cutting-edge data security solutions to governments and corporations worldwide. Combining our history and expertise, iStorage | Kanguru offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes secure data storage, remote management, and data duplication products, upholding military-grade encryption standards and compliance with key regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. Trusted globally, iStorage | Kanguru is committed to making advanced encryption solutions accessible, setting new benchmarks in data protection and security across industries.



Learn more at: www.istorage-uk.com or www.kanguru.com

SOURCE Kanguru