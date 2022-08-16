RemoteMeeting Now Available on LG Smart TVs

LG webOS TV owners first to benefit from Rsupport's video-conferencing service, RemoteMeeting, on the big screen at home

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote work, workcation, or hybrid work have become part of a mainstream, a paradigm shift also has begun in video conferencing solutions. Rsupport Co., Ltd., a leader in remote software solutions, announced today that RemoteMeeting, its innovative video conferencing service, is now available on 2021 and 2022 LG Smart TVs. Compatible TV users can now conduct a video conference on the big screen by opening the RemoteMeeting app, without need of connecting to a PC or laptop.

LG Smart TV owners can now participate in a video conference via RemoteMeeting. LG Smart TV owners benefit from RemoteMeeting on the big screen at home.

RemoteMeeting, the innovative web-based video conferencing service, is highly recognized for its superior usability and stable connectivity. Based on the outstanding proprietary technologies it employs, RemoteMeeting provides differentiated functionality to improve productivity.

Users can also choose a virtual meeting room from the lounge of RemoteMeeting to host or participate in a video conference after login. LG TV owners now benefit from a solution offering a great usage experience thanks to the patented interface.

Accessing RemoteMeeting app on LG TVs is very easy: once downloaded from LG content store, participation in video conferences with RemoteMeeting can be done by entering the six digits access code using the keypad of the remote.

To celebrate the launch, in addition, users signing up to RemoteMeetingservice via LG smart TVs will receive a 6-month trial free-of-charge (promotion available worldwide until December 2022). Details of the promotion can be found on the RemoteMeeting on webOS platform or the RemoteMeeting website (www.remotemeeting.com).

Hyung Su Seo, CEO of Rsupport, said, "We are thrilled to expand the availability of RemoteMeeting and provide LG customers an easy-to-use communication solution on the big screen at home." He also said "We will continue to strive to provide services optimized for various video conferencing needs and environments."

About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd has been one of the pioneers and led the global remote solution industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services to consumers, small and medium businesses, and enterprises worldwide.

Based on its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive lineup of remote solutions: RemoteMeeting for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, and RemoteCall for remote troubleshooting and support.

RSUPPORT delivers its outstanding remote services for more than 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, including PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, financial companies, etc. That is how RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.

SOURCE RSUPPORT