RemotePass Partners with Certn to Launch Employee Background Checks in Over 190 Countries

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePass, the leading platform for onboarding, paying, and managing global and local teams, has partnered with Certn, an employee screening provider, to offer seamless background checks directly within its platform. This integration simplifies onboarding for businesses by streamlining pre-employment checks for international contractors, EOR hires, and local employees.

Occupational fraud can cause small businesses to lose a median of $150,000 annually, studies by the ACFE show. As remote work becomes more prevalent, these risks are amplified, making RemotePass' background check solution essential.

"With employers increasingly selective and risk-averse in hiring, a smooth and secure onboarding experience is essential," says Kamal Reggad, CEO of RemotePass. "That's where RemotePass, a comprehensive HR platform, equipped with robust background checks, becomes a game-changer for businesses of all sizes."

Andrew McLeod, CEO of Certn, reinforces this point, stating, "Background checks should be an effortless part of onboarding, not a hurdle. Partnering with RemotePass allows us to make our innovative background check solution accessible to businesses worldwide."

Certn and RemotePass' background check integration uncovers financial misdeeds, regulatory violations, and adverse media mentions. It also includes searches of country sanctions, politically exposed persons, terrorist lists, sex offender registries, and most wanted lists across the globe. Additionally, where compliant, this feature provides links to publicly available social media profiles, ensuring comprehensive due diligence.

At $29 per background screening, RemotePass offers a cost-effective way to streamline your onboarding process. Certn's automated checks seamlessly integrate with the RemotePass workflow, potentially reducing clients' time-to-hire by up to 80%.

RemotePass and Certn are committed to the highest security standards, adhering to SOC 2 Type II compliance to ensure the safe handling of sensitive employee data. To learn more about RemotePass' background checks, visit https://www.remotepass.com/remotepass-background-check or contact: [email protected].

RemotePass is a global HR & fintech platform that helps businesses onboard, pay and manage their workforce.

