RemotePC Enhances Remote Desktop Access for Linux Machines

RemotePC , a high-performance and reward winning remote desktop access service, has announced enhancements to their RemotePC for Linux solution, providing customers with one of the fastest and most affordable ways to access and manage their Linux machines from anywhere.

RemotePC's cutting-edge remote access for Linux solution empowers users to access Linux machines remotely from anywhere in the world, assisting users who have a demand for the flexibility to perform remote operations on their Linux machines.

With these new enhancements, RemotePC is aiming to give users all the tools they need to seamlessly and securely access their Linux devices, manage files, and execute commands, all through a user-friendly interface.

The new enhancements include:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 support

Raspberry PI 5 hardware support

Keyboard support for Swedish, Spanish, Switzerland , UK,and Irish

Added support for Remotely configuring a machine via SSH access

Performance improvement for remote sessions

Enhanced remote printer - a popup listing with multiple preference/printer options

RemotePC's remote access solution for Linux provides users with the freedom to work from any location, ensuring productivity and efficiency are never compromised. By leveraging RemotePC's robust platform, users can take advantage of the following features:

Remote access is secured with TLS v 1.2 / AES-256 encryption. Personal Key acts as a secondary password to access each machine.

Track activities with remote access and web activity logs.

Platform Independent - Access the remote machine from any PC, Mac, or Linux machine, iOS and Android device, or via the web.

Connect to remote computers via web browser via Viewer Lite, without the hassle of any additional software installation.

Remotely open log files, send key combinations, send error reports, and enter or exit full screen of the remote computer.

RemotePC for Linux is included in all of RemotePC's plans at no extra cost including Consumer, SOHO, Team, and Enterprise.

Pricing for RemotePC starts at $29.50/year for access to a single computer, with more plans to meet the needs for users of any size. For more pricing information visit: https://www.remotedesktop.com/pricing

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup®. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

